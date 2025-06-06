Pokémon Scarlet and Violet got a Switch 2 upgrade earlier this week bumping the game up to Version 4.0.0 and breathing new life into the latest generation.

Since then, our American-based video producer Zion Grassl has been spending some quality time with this new update – checking out the improved frame rate and higher-resolution graphics (making everything a lot clearer than it was during the Switch generation).

The above video is the result, and if you haven't already tried out this upgrade for yourself, it's a huge step up. If you did end up suspending your playthrough or anything like that during the original Switch generation, you should be pleasantly surprised.

YouTube Video
Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube818k
Watch on YouTube

Once again, this is a free upgrade, so as long as you already own one (or both of these games), you can download it right now on the Switch 2 and check it out. Nintendo has also released upgrades for 10 other games this week, and along with this, it's even rolled out some additional patches for select first-party titles.

You can find out more about this latest update and the many other first-party game updates for Switch 2 in our existing coverage here on Nintendo Life:

How is your experience with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on the Switch 2 so far? Let us know in the comments.