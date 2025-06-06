Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 818k

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet got a Switch 2 upgrade earlier this week bumping the game up to Version 4.0.0 and breathing new life into the latest generation.

Since then, our American-based video producer Zion Grassl has been spending some quality time with this new update – checking out the improved frame rate and higher-resolution graphics (making everything a lot clearer than it was during the Switch generation).

The above video is the result, and if you haven't already tried out this upgrade for yourself, it's a huge step up. If you did end up suspending your playthrough or anything like that during the original Switch generation, you should be pleasantly surprised.

Once again, this is a free upgrade, so as long as you already own one (or both of these games), you can download it right now on the Switch 2 and check it out. Nintendo has also released upgrades for 10 other games this week, and along with this, it's even rolled out some additional patches for select first-party titles.

You can find out more about this latest update and the many other first-party game updates for Switch 2 in our existing coverage here on Nintendo Life: