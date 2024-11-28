This game was originally covered as part of our Nindie Round Up series that sought to give coverage to a wider breadth of Switch eShop games beyond our standard reviews. In an effort to make our impressions easier to find, we're presenting the original text below in our mini-review format.

Utopia 9 is a roguelike twin-stick shooter; not the most refined, but not the worst either. Though it boasts a quirky premise and has a so-so visual style, the roguelike gameplay is well done and it implements some interesting choices that let it stand out from the pack - it’s just unfortunate that not every element hits the nail on the head.

The premise, admittedly, is cute. You’re on a ‘vacation planet’ that in actuality has scammed its residents into fighting off hordes of mutants. You even use your suitcase as your primary melee weapon, which is a nice touch.

The expected roguelike elements are all present here: upgrades, weapons to find, and of course, permadeath. The upgrade system comes in the form of mutations. As you progress, you’ll have the opportunity to warp your own DNA for additional perks, such as bouncing bullets, faster rates of fire, and many, many others. Experimenting and upgrading your arsenal with these through different playthroughs offers the most enjoyable element that the game has to offer. The unique addition of an enemy nemesis system, where they evolve upon defeating you is also a really cool concept that is executed well, but can lead to some cheap deaths if you respawn nearby them.

The combat is okay, but a bit on the sluggish side, as well as being unforgivingly hard in some places. For single-player, the reward of progression and trying out new perks and weapons is fun for sure, but may not hold you over for hours and hours of playthroughs. However, throwing a friend into the mix for co-op can lead to some great teamwork-based action, as the second player tips the scales and makes the fighting more manageable.

Visually, Utopia 9 isn’t all that great. Taking a top-down perspective, it can be difficult to decipher exactly what anything is, at times. The monster designs are a bit generic, and the world doesn’t stand out as anything special. The sound design is also poor, with a distinct lack of music in the stages, and generic sound effects for both guns and enemy hits that both lack impact.

In review, Utopia 9 offers a volatile experience, indeed. The roguelike elements are fun, and on a good run can lead to some decent action, but with a weak aesthetic and somewhat slow combat, this won’t be for everyone. Good for multiplayer co-op, though.