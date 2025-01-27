Captured on Nintendo Switch (Handheld/Undocked)

After releasing the first Tails of Iron in 2021, developer Odd Bug Studio seemingly hasn’t taken a moment to rest, returning to its bleak world of anthropomorphic rats, frogs, and bats with a sequel that looks to offer fans a slightly expanded experience in Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter. And while it’s certainly an incredibly well-realised fantasy world with stunning visuals, atmospheric sound design, and thoughtful combat, it’s unfortunately also held back from greatness by lacklustre level design and excessive backtracking.

Presenting what may well be a good entry point to the world of Tails of Iron if you happened to miss out on the original, Whiskers of Winter shifts the perspective over to an entirely new protagonist called Arlo, an heir to the Warden of the Wastes who must travel to multiple biomes on a quest to defeat the malicious Dark Wings clan.

The juxtaposition of seeing cute little rats wearing armour and wielding weapons is a little odd initially – kind of like when you read Art Spiegelman’s ‘Maus’ for the first time – but like the first game, it works, as it lets you easily distinguish between the various species and factions that inhabit the world. This is bolstered by the simple fact that Tails of Iron 2 is comfortably one of the most stunning 2D games we’ve seen in quite some time.

Seriously, the level of detail on offer here and the wide array of colours is a true sight to behold. It’s a bleak game, which is well-realised through the dank environments, hostile weather conditions, and heaps of bloodied carcasses lying on the ground. But while this could have resulted in a rather dull, uninspired visual aesthetic, the bursts of colour from objects like lanterns, glowing eggs, and even the moon towering above the landscape make every environment a joy to look at.

The same goes for the sound design too. Everything from the constant booms of thunder to the light clinking of your armour, as you dash across the screen, works to fully immerse you within Tails of Iron 2’s foreboding world. Voice actor Doug Cockle (Geralt from The Witcher games) also returns to narrate the story, and having this take place in the background while you’re playing means you can take in the story while focusing on other, more pressing matters. It allows the game to maintain momentum throughout, and we appreciate the decision.

That said, Cockle’s performance here is quite literally “What if Geralt of Rivia had a side job as a narrator?”, and it’s a little weird hearing such a familiar voice here. The gravelly nature of it works in the context of the action on-screen, but a little more work to distinguish it from his most famous role would perhaps be beneficial.

Combat remains more or less the same from the first game, requiring you to maintain a good defense while looking for a crucial opening to unleash your attacks. Tails of Iron 2 is an exceptionally difficult game in which even the most unassuming enemies can pack a meaty punch, so you’ll need to approach each encounter with extreme caution. That said, there are also three difficulty options on offer, so if you’re finding things a bit too much, you can drop the difficulty down and have a slightly easier time of it.

One notable addition, however, is the requirement to utilise your whetstone to sharpen your weapons to maintain their effectiveness. This is indicated via a yellow bar just below your health information, and it's crucial to keep this as full as possible if you want to take on more fearsome enemies and bosses. You’ll still manage without it, but you’ll have a much more challenging time.

That said, to mitigate this somewhat, the game heaps loads of additional gear on you as you progress through the environments. Whether it be from a fallen corpse or a gift from a friendly faction, there’s almost always an opportunity to check out your latest loot from your inventory screen and ensure you’re as prepared as possible for the dangers ahead.

Our biggest disappointment, however, came from the levels themselves; not from a visual standpoint, but rather their layout and distinct lack of variety. There’s a temptation to say that Tails of Iron 2 has elements of Metroidvanias in the way that you explore the world and organically encounter items and foes, but there’s very little verticality, so exploration is very much a case of “continue left or right until you reach your goal, then go back”. As a result, there’s a load of backtracking involved which could have been alleviated with some shortcuts or alternative routes.

Moving through the world is improved a bit thanks to a new grappling hook that lets you launch yourself up to nearby platforms. It’s used sparingly and it does little more than offer a neat little visual flair to exploration, but it’s a cool little addition. Save points are also dotted around generously, so if you do find yourself in a situation where you’re perishing quite frequently, you’ll never have to go very far if you wish to jump straight back into the fight.