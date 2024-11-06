Despite releasing just a year after its predecessor, S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky makes significant changes to the formula of GSC Game World’s venerable series. There are tweaked visuals, improved shooting, and some added systems crammed into this prequel. As a result, it feels markedly different to Shadow of Chornobyl, but not always in a good way. The shift in focus to faction conflict de-emphasises the persistent atmosphere of dread that permeated the first game.

You fill the irradiated boots of Scar, a Stalker with a mysterious condition that allows him to survive the Zone's emissions. Rescued from such an event by research group Clear Sky, he is tasked with tracking down a group of Stalkers as a means of repayment. These rogue mercenaries have designs on reaching the secrets at the centre of the Zone… and one of their number is our old friend Strelok.

This being a prequel, it takes place before [REDACTED], so the status quo in the Zone is largely unchanged from the last game.

Clear Sky presents a somewhat bland first impression with its opening section. A slog through The Great Swamps, taking out faction outposts and learning the ropes of the new territory system, which will make up the bulk of Scar's focus outside of the main story. The swamp isn’t a particularly engaging environment and the increased emphasis on gunfights sullies the tense exploration of the first game's opening hours.

Several factions are at odds with Scar and Clear Sky, some even blocking passage to major areas across the map. Reducing hostile numbers by taking out their outposts, will net powerful rewards that bolster your late-game setup.

Luckily, you eventually find yourself back in the Cordon, revisiting familiar locations and opening up the map to enable the same freedom offered by Shadow of Chornobyl. The main story is less intriguing this time around. Most of the main missions have you hopping between factions in search of Strelok and his buddies. The overarching plot is strikingly similar to the Marked One's journey. Scar spends more time out in the open than his amnesiac predecessor, which impacts the horror element significantly. There are a few underground excursions, though the first major one doesn’t occur until many hours into the story. For those who prefer not to be accosted by packs of mutants in the dark, this will be good news. Fans of mutated creatures lurking in the shadows will be left wanting.

Mechanically, Clear Sky is a surprising leap ahead of Shadow of Chornobyl. Shooting, which was already solid, is tightened further. Mercifully, armour can be upgraded and repaired and there are now much more gear set combinations. This is further complemented by an increased emphasis on artefacts as a necessary adjunct to your gear set. The key aspect that elevates this prequel above its forebear is the extra focus on inventory customisation.

The slightly uneven middle child of the trilogy still boasts excellent performance, myriad control options and a crisp soundscape that shines on Switch.