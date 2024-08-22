This game was originally covered as part of our Nindie Round Up series that sought to give coverage to a wider breadth of Switch eShop games beyond our standard reviews. In an effort to make our impressions easier to find, we're presenting the original text below in our mini-review format.

This space-themed puzzler provides a nice breath of fresh air by using the touchpad as its primary input method. Using your finger, you must shoot off a pod from a mother ship and then control the pod itself to collect plasma, which will then top up the sun and fire off a solar flare.

While the concept may be very simple, the execution in Solar Flux is quite strong overall. The controls are a bit tough to get a handle on at first, but once you're adjusted, they are manageable. The slow, methodical pace of the ships also works well with the somewhat clunky controls, leading to a real ‘space-y’ feel - whether intentional or not.

You’ll also manage fuel, shield strength, as well as time taken per level, to try and get the top score. The challenge is fair, though a three-star rating can be very difficult to achieve and you’ll likely find yourself hitting the restart level button fairly often. The gameplay on the whole, however, is well thought out and will likely lead to cries of ‘just one more stage’ - something that many of its three-star-chasing, level-based contemporaries can’t claim.

The visuals are a bit on the basic side. The ships, plasma, and suns all look fine, but aren’t exactly much to write home about. They’re serviceable and that’s about it. The soundtrack is quite nice, however, and helps to provide a relaxing, out-of-this-world atmosphere with its ambient sounds.

Overall, Solar Flux is good verging on great; it does have a bit of a visual vacuum, but the gameplay — though difficult to get a handle on at first — makes up for this, with potentially addictive action.