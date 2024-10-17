Given the sheer absurdity of the Evil Dead franchise, it’s a wonder we haven’t received anything quite like RetroRealms: Ash vs Evil Dead in the past. Yes, there have been a handful of video games featuring everyone’s favourite boomstick-wielding drunkard Ash Williams, but this latest effort from developer WayForward and publisher Boss Team Games is arguably the best yet. It takes the setting of the Ash vs Evil Dead TV series and combines it with razor-sharp gameplay, gorgeous pixel-art visuals, and a hub area that will delight dedicated fans of the horror genre.

While there is a vague plot with Ash vs Evil Dead, it’s more concerned with capturing the essence of the franchise with its gameplay and visuals. After all, if simply eviscerating hordes of Deadites with a chainsaw and shotgun feels fun and keeps you playing, then that’s really all that matters. And make no mistake, it is very fun.

Progressing through the campaign is a simple case of navigating your way through a series of increasingly difficult stages, some of which end in boss battles, but all of which are filled to the brim with nasty Deadites. Controlling Ash is a delight, and you can either vanquish your enemies with a quick swish of your chainsaw or a powered-up shotgun blast. For any that might be out of range, you can pick up a selection of throwing tools, like knives, sickles, or – in a cute nod to Castlevania – an axe that you send flying upward in a swooping, deadly arc.

Scattered throughout each level are three collectible Necronomicon pages. To bag them all, you’ll likely need to make use of the Dark Realm. A quick press of ‘A’ (provided you have enough energy) will transform the stage into a hellish, Lovecraftian landscape, revealing platforms that were otherwise hidden and opening access to secret areas. To offset this, entering the Dark Realm reveals deadlier demonic creatures in greater numbers, so utilising it is often a bit of a gamble if you’re dead set on collecting those hidden pages.

By default, Ash is the only character if you purchase just Ash vs. Evil Dead. However, buying Halloween along with a couple more paid DLC characters makes serial killer Michael Myers, final girl Laurie Strode, and Ash’s TV sidekick Kelly Maxwell playable here. All have their strengths and weaknesses: Laurie can double-jump while Kelly has an awesome machine gun, but we always found ourselves coming back to our favourite potty-mouthed protagonist.

Accessing Ash vs. Evil Dead (and Halloween) is done via a first-person hub world designed to resemble a cross between an arcade and a museum. You’ll be granted museum tokens as you progress which can then be used to unlock 3D models of iconic items and clothing from Evil Dead, like the Chainsaw, Necronomicon book, and more. You’ve also got access to behind-the-scenes videos from WayForward and Boss Team, delving into the inspiration behind the project and its development.

These aren't the largest of games, coming in at roughly three hours each, but they deliver the goods when it comes to gory, 16-bit-styled slasher fare and, for us, Ash's game is the better of the two.