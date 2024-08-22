This game was originally covered as part of our Nindie Round Up series that sought to give coverage to a wider breadth of Switch eShop games beyond our standard reviews. In an effort to make our impressions easier to find, we're presenting the original text below in our mini-review format.

If you’re looking for a challenging platformer, then OkunoKA has you covered.

You play as Ka, an immortal being, who is approached by two fairy-like friends to save their world from the evil Os who are transforming all inhabitants into machines. This premise likely sounds familiar, as OkunoKA definitely leans into its key influences of Rayman Legends and the original Sonic the Hedgehog when it comes to plot and visual style.

Where OkunoKA stands out is its design. Its instant respawns and an emphasis on securing the fastest play for the best grade (another Sonic-esque trope) make it as addictive as it is tough. And we’re not kidding about the difficulty; it certainly lives up to other, similar maso-core games.

Ka handles well, with polished physics, smooth wall jumping, and power-ups introduced at a healthy rate to allow you to get to grips with the basics first. The disparity comes from rewards being given for rapid completion, despite the time that you’ll need to take to assess your surroundings at the start of each stage. This means that if you want the best score on every level, you’ll be playing through at least twice, not counting all of the times you’ll likely perish.

Presentation-wise, OkunoKA is a handsome-looking game, with bright colours, creative-looking creatures, and tidy backgrounds. The music is also great, helping to make it that much more charming.

All in all, OkunoKA isn’t recommended if you’re new to the platforming genre, or if you’re looking for a game to breeze through in an afternoon; instead, it provides a genuine challenge that is better suited to experienced players. Its addictive nature and smart physics make it a great compliment to your indie collection... if you think you’re hard enough.