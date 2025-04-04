On this page:
Mario Kart World: Course List - Every Confirmed Track
1. Mario Kart World: Course List - Every Confirmed Track
1.1. Mushroom Cup 1.2. Flower Cup 1.3. Star Cup 1.4. Shell Cup 1.5. Banana Cup 1.6. Leaf Cup 1.7. Lightning Cup 1.1. How many tracks are in Mario Kart World? 1.2. Are there any returning tracks in Mario Kart World? 1.3. What's the best Mario Kart World Track? 1. Mario Kart World - Track FAQs Mario Kart World: Course List - Every Confirmed Track
Image: Nintendo
Unlike previous Mario Kart games, World groups its circuits differently depending on which game mode you are playing. Grand Prix races will collect together four nearby tracks in a 'Cup', while Knockout Tour will take place across four further apart circuits in a 'Rally'.
In the following list, we have grouped the confirmed tracks in their Grand Prix 'Cup' format:
Mushroom Cup
Mario Bros. Circuit
Crown City
Whistlestop Summit
DK Spaceport
Flower Cup
Desert Hills
Shy Guy Bazaar
Wario Stadium
Airship Fortress
Star Cup
DK Pass
Starview Peak
Sky-High Sundae
Wario Shipyard
Shell Cup
Koopa Troopa Beach
Faraway Oasis
Crown City
Peach Stadium
Banana Cup
Leaf Cup
Lightning Cup
Mario Kart World - Track FAQs
Here are a handful of frequently asked question about Mario Kart World's circuits.
How many tracks are in Mario Kart World?
Image: Nintendo
We don't know for sure yet, but we can make an educated guess. Each Cup consists of four races and there are seven cups that we know of, giving us an estimated total of 28 different tracks.
That said, a world map (above) published on the Nintendo website reveals 29 circuit icons. Might one Cup consist of five races? Is one circuit reserved only for Knockout Mode? We'll have to wait and see.
Are there any returning tracks in Mario Kart World?
There are a couple of returning track names in Mario Kart World (Wario Stadium, Sky-High Sundae, etc.), though we have to imagine that they have been redesigned to account for the game's new features like 24 racers.
What's the best Mario Kart World Track?
Well, it's too early to comment on that! Editor Gavin had great fun on one that he says was "a bit like Toad's Turnpike with loads of traffic on a bridge."
He also says he nearly won, though, so maybe check back later when we've had a chance to verify that this wasn't part of some Switch 2 fever dream brought on by excitement and dehydration.
We will be updating this guide as we see more from Mario Kart World. If you're after more Nintendo Switch 2 advice, check out our for more useful info. Switch 2 guides Up Next: Donkey Kong Redesign