Mario Kart World: Course List - Every Confirmed Track

Unlike previous Mario Kart games, World groups its circuits differently depending on which game mode you are playing. Grand Prix races will collect together four nearby tracks in a 'Cup', while Knockout Tour will take place across four further apart circuits in a 'Rally'.

In the following list, we have grouped the confirmed tracks in their Grand Prix 'Cup' format:

Mushroom Cup

Mario Bros. Circuit

Crown City

Whistlestop Summit

DK Spaceport

Flower Cup

Desert Hills

Shy Guy Bazaar

Wario Stadium

Airship Fortress

Star Cup

DK Pass

Starview Peak

Sky-High Sundae

Wario Shipyard

Shell Cup

Koopa Troopa Beach

Faraway Oasis

Crown City

Peach Stadium

Banana Cup

TBA

Leaf Cup

TBA

Lightning Cup

TBA

Mario Kart World - Track FAQs

Here are a handful of frequently asked question about Mario Kart World's circuits.

How many tracks are in Mario Kart World?

We don't know for sure yet, but we can make an educated guess. Each Cup consists of four races and there are seven cups that we know of, giving us an estimated total of 28 different tracks.

That said, a world map (above) published on the Nintendo website reveals 29 circuit icons. Might one Cup consist of five races? Is one circuit reserved only for Knockout Mode? We'll have to wait and see.

Are there any returning tracks in Mario Kart World?

There are a couple of returning track names in Mario Kart World (Wario Stadium, Sky-High Sundae, etc.), though we have to imagine that they have been redesigned to account for the game's new features like 24 racers.

What's the best Mario Kart World Track?

Well, it's too early to comment on that! Editor Gavin had great fun on one that he says was "a bit like Toad's Turnpike with loads of traffic on a bridge."

He also says he nearly won, though, so maybe check back later when we've had a chance to verify that this wasn't part of some Switch 2 fever dream brought on by excitement and dehydration.

We will be updating this guide as we see more from Mario Kart World. If you're after more Nintendo Switch 2 advice, check out our Switch 2 guides for more useful info.