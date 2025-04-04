Mario Kart World - Tracks
Image: Nintendo Life

Mario Kart World looks to be the most ambitious game in the series to date, with 24 racers per course, more game modes, open-world driving and a host of other fresh features.

But after a decade of Mario Kart 8, we're most excited for a fresh batch of courses. Nintendo is yet to lift the lid on every track at our disposal in the Switch 2 launch title, though we have combed through the trailers, screenshots and Treehouse Live footage to bring you the following list of every track confirmed so far.

Mario Kart World: Course List - Every Confirmed Track

Mario Kart World
Image: Nintendo

Unlike previous Mario Kart games, World groups its circuits differently depending on which game mode you are playing. Grand Prix races will collect together four nearby tracks in a 'Cup', while Knockout Tour will take place across four further apart circuits in a 'Rally'.

In the following list, we have grouped the confirmed tracks in their Grand Prix 'Cup' format:

Mushroom Cup

  • Mario Bros. Circuit
  • Crown City
  • Whistlestop Summit
  • DK Spaceport

Flower Cup

  • Desert Hills
  • Shy Guy Bazaar
  • Wario Stadium
  • Airship Fortress

Star Cup

  • DK Pass
  • Starview Peak
  • Sky-High Sundae
  • Wario Shipyard

Shell Cup

  • Koopa Troopa Beach
  • Faraway Oasis
  • Crown City
  • Peach Stadium

Banana Cup

  • TBA

Leaf Cup

  • TBA

Lightning Cup

  • TBA

Mario Kart World - Track FAQs

Here are a handful of frequently asked question about Mario Kart World's circuits.

How many tracks are in Mario Kart World?

Mario Kart World - Map
Image: Nintendo

We don't know for sure yet, but we can make an educated guess. Each Cup consists of four races and there are seven cups that we know of, giving us an estimated total of 28 different tracks.

That said, a world map (above) published on the Nintendo website reveals 29 circuit icons. Might one Cup consist of five races? Is one circuit reserved only for Knockout Mode? We'll have to wait and see.

Are there any returning tracks in Mario Kart World?

There are a couple of returning track names in Mario Kart World (Wario Stadium, Sky-High Sundae, etc.), though we have to imagine that they have been redesigned to account for the game's new features like 24 racers.

What's the best Mario Kart World Track?

Well, it's too early to comment on that! Editor Gavin had great fun on one that he says was "a bit like Toad's Turnpike with loads of traffic on a bridge."

He also says he nearly won, though, so maybe check back later when we've had a chance to verify that this wasn't part of some Switch 2 fever dream brought on by excitement and dehydration.

We will be updating this guide as we see more from Mario Kart World. If you're after more Nintendo Switch 2 advice, check out our Switch 2 guides for more useful info.