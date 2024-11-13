It's an incredibly exciting week for JRPG fans with the long-awaited arrival of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake on the Nintendo Switch and multiple other platforms.

Our Nintendo Life review will go live later today, but ahead of this, we've now got the very first review from the famous Japanese outlet Famitsu. This information has been shared by 'Ryokutya2089' (via Gematsu).

It's not a bad start at all for this HD-2D take on this classic, with Famitsu handing out a score of 8/9/9/9, bringing it to a total of 35/40. It's also mentioned how this new release will take around 35 hours to clear (somewhat similar to the original) and about 60 to 70 hours if you include the side activities.

If you're curious to know how it compares to some other Dragon Quest games, Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince received 36/40 when it was released on the Switch last year. And back in the day, Famitsu awarded Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age a perfect score.