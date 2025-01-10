2025 brought three new Animal Crossing sets to LEGO's line of cute critters from Nintendo's slow-life-sim series, including the cheapest set in the main range so far.

Stargazer Celeste is one of our favourite characters, so we've been itching to get our hands on this affordable set since it was first announced. Let's see if it twinkles.

LEGO Animal Crossing - Stargazing with Celeste (77053)

Price: $9.99 / £8.99 / €9.99

Pieces: 78

Ages: 6+

Minifig(s) included: Celeste

What's in the bag?

As with all the Animal Crossing Lego sets, you get a lot of 1x1 pieces (and a lot of leftovers).

The headliner here is Celeste herself, obviously. Her head mould is as good as any of the other minifigs, although we were a little disappointed from the neck down.

The printed details on the torso and arms and feet get the job done, but Celeste's owl form isn't well suited to a minifig's dimensions. The short, static leg piece doesn't capture her legs and talons well, with yellow printing only on the front edge of the feet. And while the printed arms suggest feathers, a new pair of 'wing' elements would have looked so much better.

Naturally, brand new Lego elements would have pushed up the price and the head here is already new. Still, you'd imagine wing-style arm elements would be useful for bird characters across all Lego sets in the future. Without a tail or wings, you'd be hard-pressed to recognise Celeste as a bird without her head.

Elsewhere, you get a cute constellation book, a telescope, a moon statue, a picnic-style tea set, some flowers, and what we first thought was a lantern with yellow-orange spikes representing light in the darkness but then realised is a star fragment. Oh, and an underwhelming little fir tree.

And except for over a dozen extra pieces for your spares pot, that's your lot. Build-wise, it'll take you 10 minutes if you're relaxed about it, or if you drop some pieces. We enjoyed the mise en scene of the details combined, and while her body could have been rendered more accurately, Celeste is still a no-brainer addition to your AC minifig collection.

In fact, the moon and the star fragments make this set one of the few ways to bring a night-time feel to your collection. This could have been pushed further, with darker green, blue, or even purple base tiles to emulate twilight and nighttime hours (which they show on the box). Nighttime activities are a huge part of the game itself and not leaning into that here is a missed opportunity.

Stargazing with Celeste cost

You get 78 pieces for $9.99 / £8.99 / €9,99, including an exclusive minifig.

Despite our disappointment with the figure (perhaps influenced by the fact that Celeste is in our top five characters from the game!), you can't argue with the price. No stickers, the printed detail on the constellation tile is great, and the star fragment on the blue tile adds variety that some of the other sets lack.

Conclusion

What you've got here is a nice supplementary set with a fan-favourite character and a decent price point. We would have liked to see Celeste's Lego body rendered more accurately. Likewise, the bright green base tiles feel like a missed opportunity - a darker colour for a character linked to the nighttime would have been more thematically appropriate and made for a unique 'after-hours' set.

Still, as an ensemble, the details are great and we love Celeste. So grumbles aside, it's a thumbs up.

The details ('scope, flowers, fragment, book, big moon thing) are great

Gotta love Celeste

Not going to break the bank Difficult to tell she's an owl from her body alone

Base tiles with darker, nighttime hues would have been more fitting

Still not a fan of that fir

Good 7/10

