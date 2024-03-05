If the ginormous and ever-growing LEGO Super Mario collection wasn't enough for you, Nintendo's only gone and done it again with a shiny new LEGO Animal Crossing range – get in!

First launching in March 2024, the Animal Crossing range consists of several sets based on some of the series' most beloved characters such as Isabelle, the Nooks, Kapp'n, and more. Below, we've listed where you can buy every single set, and also provided a full, complete list of every Animal Crossing LEGO set currently available.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Where To Buy LEGO Animal Crossing

Here's where you can get your hands on every single LEGO Animal Crossing set (simply click on your chosen set below and you'll be presented with options to buy). Good luck, and happy shopping:

All LEGO Animal Crossing Sets - Complete List

Below, you'll find a full list of every LEGO Animal Crossing set available so far.

At launch, five sets have been released and are as follows:

77046 Julian’s Birthday Party

77047 Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities

77048 Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour

77049 Isabelle’s House Visi t

77050 Nook’s Cranny & Rosie’s House

LEGO Super Mario Range

Don't forget that it's not just Animal Crossing that's been given the LEGO treatment! There are lots – and we mean lots – of Super Mario sets available, including Mario himself, Luigi, Peach, a mega Bowser's Castle, lots of smaller playsets, Minifigs, and more.

You can find all of that in our dedicated guide right here: