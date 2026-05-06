It's official, everyone! Nintendo has today announced Star Fox for Switch 2, and it launches on 25th June 2026.

And, yes, it is indeed another remake of Star Fox 64, with Nintendo calling it a "cinematic take. And, from the footage we've seen so far, it looks to bring in some new multiplayer elements, co-op, and aspects of the 3DS remake.

The game was revealed after Nintendo dropped a completely unannounced Star Fox Direct reveal on the Nintendo Today! app, with the broadcast following about ten minutes later.

The 15-minute Direct showed off a lot of what we can expect from the game, including brand new looks for Fox, Falco, Peppy, and Slippy, in order to make them look a little more animalistic. There also appears to be a bigger focus on story this time around, with brand new cutscenes and cinematics added. Oh, and stick around until the end of the Direct for a prologue focusing on Fox's father, James McCloud.

Difficulty options are being added, while multiplayer will allow you to play as characters from the Star Fox and Star Wolf teams in a 4-vs-4 fight. Mouse Mode is available for precise flying and aiming, as is GameShare.

One of the more unique wrinkles comes in the form of a two Joy-Con 2 co-op mode, where one player can use the mouse while the other holds the Joy-Con normally. Or, you know, you could use an N64 controller.

Lastly, in what could be a little creepy, plug in that USB camera and you'll be able to use Fox and co.'s faces as filters in-game, meaning you control their facial movement.

This announcement follows weeks of rumours that a Star Fox game would be inbound this summer — which, hey, we guess were right! Said rumours also suggested that an Ocarina of Time remake was on the way later this year, though Nintendo is still staying silent on that one for now.

First an appearance in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (voiced by the Glen Powell, no less), and now a game of his own? It's shaping up to be one hell of a year for Fox McCloud!