Ahead of the return of Star Fox next week, Nintendo has made its Star Fox "soft toy" line by San-Ei available on the Nintendo Stores in the UK and Europe.

These plush, created for "play and decoration", were originally released in Japan and will hopefully continue to be made available in more locations around the globe. On Nintendo's store in the UK, you can get Fox McCloud, Falco Lombardi, Peppy Hare and Slippy Toad for £29.99 / 34,99€ each.

If you purchase the game from the My Nintendo Store in this region, you can also get some bonus items including a Star Fox Pin Set and a Star Fox Rubber Velcro Patch:

To celebrate this upcoming release, Nintendo has also shared an awesome Star Fox movie-style poster on its social accounts:

You can find out more about where to pre-order and purchase Star Fox for the Switch 2 in our guide here on Nintendo Life. If these plush are made available in other locations, we'll provide an update.