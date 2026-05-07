Aerial dogfights are back on the menu in the new Star Fox game for Switch 2, with Nintendo revealing the game's battle mode during its Star Fox Direct.

The battle mode will allow you to gather a crew and compete in all-new 4-vs-4 dogfights with up to a total of 8 players online. Four will fight on the side of 'Team Star Fox' and the other four players will join 'Team Star Wolf'.

The online mode will include three stages, each with different objectives. On Corneria, you'll secure control a designated zone, on Fichina you'll compete to collect energy crystals, and in Sector Y, you'll be required to retrieve cargo from space pirates.

Pilots will also be given the option to join team battles via private matches, and there's the option to match with up to four players locally or online through GameShare. GameShare also allows players with the original Switch to join in on the fun locally.

Of course, to access the online multiplayer content, you'll need to have a Nintendo account and a Switch Online membership.

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Nintendo also revealed it will offer co-op in the campaign and challenge mode, where one player takes on the role of the pilot with one Joy-Con, and the player assigned to the other Joy-Con is the gunner.