Nintendo has today lifted the lid on a remake of its N64 classic Star Fox 64, simply titled Star Fox, and it will be coming to the Switch 2 this June.

Apart from the initial reveal via a special Direct presentation, Nintendo has also shared some other details about this new release. This includes the price, estimated file size and the game's box art. First up is the box art, which features Fox and the entire crew against a lovely orange coloured backdrop:

As for the file size, if you're going the digital route, you'll need at least 14.8GB of free space to install this title on your system.

And in case you missed the game's pricing in the announcement post, this title will set aspiring Arwing pilots back $49.99 / £41.99 via the eShop, with the physical expected to cost $60 (or your regional equivalent). Pre-orders have also gone live on Nintendo's storefront, so you'll be able to pre-load the game and play as soon as it's released.