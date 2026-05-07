Star Fox
Image: Nintendo

Switch 2's GameChat support will be put to use in the upcoming Switch 2 release Star Fox, with Nintendo revealing the game will feature character avatars.

These allow you to change your face in GameChat to look like a character from the Star Fox universe and tracks your head movement and facial expressions. This includes mouth movement, blinking, and eyebrow movement.

Star Fox
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo has also shared a video of this via its official social media account. Here's a look at this GameChat feature in motion:

Star Fox
Image: Nintendo

To use this feature, you can either connect Nintendo's official GameChat camera to the Switch 2, or a supported USB camera.

The AR filters will also allow you to add a pair of "Star Fox-like ears" or a "Falco-inspired beak" that moves when talking. Keep in mind you'll need an active Switch Online subscription to access GameChat.

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What do you think of this GameChat feature in Star Fox? Do you think you'll make much use of it? Let us know in the comments.