Switch 2's GameChat support will be put to use in the upcoming Switch 2 release Star Fox, with Nintendo revealing the game will feature character avatars.

These allow you to change your face in GameChat to look like a character from the Star Fox universe and tracks your head movement and facial expressions. This includes mouth movement, blinking, and eyebrow movement.

Nintendo has also shared a video of this via its official social media account. Here's a look at this GameChat feature in motion:

To use this feature, you can either connect Nintendo's official GameChat camera to the Switch 2, or a supported USB camera.

The AR filters will also allow you to add a pair of "Star Fox-like ears" or a "Falco-inspired beak" that moves when talking. Keep in mind you'll need an active Switch Online subscription to access GameChat.