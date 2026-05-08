Nintendo this week surprised fans with the reveal of Star Fox for the Switch 2, and it's flying onto the new hybrid system next month.

We've already seen plenty of footage of this modernised adventure, and now to add to this, Nintendo's official Japanese website has shared even more footage and screenshots of this revitalised game. So, we've rounded up everything on this page.

In this title, based on the 1997 N64 rail shooter game, Fox and his team are tasked with protecting the Lylat system, which is under attack by the evil scientist Andross.

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Nintendo describes this particular entry as a "cinematic take" on the Lylat Wars game featuring overhauled character designs, revamped looks for each stage, detailed cutscenes, fully voiced dialogue, and a sweeping orchestral soundtrack. There'll also be 4-vs-4 multiplayer dogfights and some Switch 2 features.

If you missed it, pre-orders for Star Fox on Switch 2 are now officially live. It'll set you back $49.99 / £41.99 on the eShop. The physical box art and estimated file size have also been revealed.

You can find out much more about Star Fox for the Switch 2 in our existing coverage here on Nintendo Life: