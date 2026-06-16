The Switch 2 is now officially a year into its life and since its arrival, it's received updates on a regular basis.

The latest one. bumping the firmware up to Version 22.5.0, has now arrived, and it includes some stability improvements to enhance the overall experience as well as some language support updates. The Switch has also received an update today including a redesign to the eShop layout and more.

If you're not automatically prompted to install this latest update, you can manually update your system's firmware from the system settings. Here's the full rundown about these latest patch notes via Nintendo's official support page:

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Added Dutch and Russian to “Text to Speech” languages in Accessibility.

Added Dutch and Russian as languages for “Change Speech ⇔ Text During GameChat” in Accessibility.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

The Nintendo eShop layout has been redesigned. The Nintendo eShop color will now reflect the theme color if your theme in System Settings is set to “Basic Dark.”

User-Verification PIN can now be used to confirm when “Accessing Nintendo eShop” and “Using Saved Payment Methods.”

Added the ability to rewind 10 seconds/advance 10 seconds with the ZL and ZR Buttons when watching a full screen video in News or Nintendo eShop.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

This is the first update Nintendo has released for the Switch and Switch 2 since April 2026. A major system update was also released for the Switch 2 in March of this year, which added "Handheld Boost Mode", additional Game Chat features and more.

Nintendo has also released a new Nintendo Music update today, adding additional "Free Roam" songs from the Mario Kart World soundtrack. This includes tracks from the Super Mario Bros. 1, 2 and 3 playlists.