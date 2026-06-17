Square Enix’s HD-2D art style has done wonders for its games. From creating new IPs like Triangle Strategy and Octopath Traveler, to tasteful remakes like the Dragon Quest Erdrick trilogy and Live a Live, the charming presentation has been able to deliver modern gameplay while still invoking a retro feeling.
So far, the HD-2D style has been used for only turn-based games, until now. The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales is the first HD-2D game with real-time action combat. It works surprisingly well, feeling like a mix between Zelda: A Link to the Past and Ys Origins. Fortunately, The Adventures of Elliot manages to establish an identity for itself thanks to its time-spanning story and incredible visuals.
You play as the titular Elliot, an orphan with a knack for adventuring. Beast tribes overrun the land of Philabieldia, and the Kingdom of Huther is protected from them by a magical spell cast by the Princess of Heuria. After discovering the Doorway of Time, he meets a fairy named Faie, and they go on a journey that spans a millennium in order to save Huther from falling.
While the story is your typical 'save the world' plot, it manages to stand out thanks to how Elliot’s actions in the past snowball throughout the different time periods he visits, eventually accumulating in his present time, the Age of Safekeeping. It gives a more personable angle to the story. There are multiple endings, but the true ending is particularly memorable, as you experience Elliot’s impact in a well-earned and emotional conclusion.
The gameplay is straightforward, with the hack-and-slash action feeling similar to Square Enix’s Mana series. You have access to seven different weapons to swap between at any time. Where combat lacks in complexity, it’s made up with variety. The sword feels like your standard jack-of-all-trades weapon, while the spear gives you more range. The hammer is slow but powerful, and the scythe chain rewards precision and timing by hitting multiple enemies simultaneously.
Elliot has an impressive arsenal of ranged weapons, too, including a boomerang, bow and arrow, and bombs. You’ll surely find your own preferences between the options, but what I found enjoyable was that each weapon was a viable choice.
Instead of dodging, you’re encouraged to block and parry. I found the parrying window surprisingly forgiving, but not so much so that I still felt satisfaction whenever I pulled it off. Successfully parrying reflects damage back onto enemies, and sometimes stuns them so you can put on even more hurt. It’s important to master your defensive options, too, as enemies hit hard, even on normal difficulty.
Instead of earning experience and levelling up, Elliot’s main form of combat progression is equipping magicite, magical gems that augment and add effects to his weapons. For example, the Shield Repair gem restores his shield stamina by a bit when he lands attacks with his sword, while Immovable Stance strengthens bow shots by 45%, but prevents him from moving while charging attacks. There’s quite an assortment of effects that let you build out Elliot’s kit to your liking. It’s a simple equipment system that’s equally compelling.
Faie can help out, too. While she’s usually autonomous, floating alongside you, she has her own powers, like being able to light herself on fire and cloaking Elliot’s feet with wind so he can sprint. Not only are they useful for traversal, but battle as well. Fire deals extra damage to enemies who touch her, and the sprint lets you quickly run away from incoming attacks.
Because of the game’s fixed camera angle, you’re able to directly control Faie with the right joystick if needed. I really liked that this gives her a sense of agency, as she’s actively helping the hero instead of just meandering around.
The open world is also notably small, but that’s to its benefit. Instead of a lifeless and empty desert like in Metroid Prime 4, each inch of Philabieldia is densely packed with dungeons and caves to explore. They have puzzles to solve, like moving mirrors to reflect beams of light, or changing water levels to get to higher elevation. At the end of each of these dungeons, you’ll often find a prize for reaching the end, such as a max health upgrade or sometimes a new ability for Faie. So you’re always encouraged to explore as much as you can.
Some dungeons require light platforming, as there’s also a dedicated jump button. Whereas in Mina the Hollower, where the jumping and platforming felt smooth, I found them to be quite annoying here. They don’t feel particularly accurate, and it’s frustrating to time jumps on moving platforms since falling into pits inflicts damage. Still, exploration was rewarding and fun.
Of course, the HD-2D art direction is absolutely stunning. The environments look exquisite and varied, filled with lava pools, icy tundras, and luscious forests. My personal favourite was the swamp areas, where the lighting refracts off the thick and oily surface, giving them a colourful rainbow sheen.
One of the standout parts of the HD-2D aesthetic is that across games like Octopath Traveler and Live A Live, boss sprites are greatly exaggerated and are much larger, providing them a threatening sense of scale and personality. The same is true for the bosses in The Adventures of Elliot. Each fight has unique mechanics to take them down, so not only are the battles a spectacle to behold, but they're also engaging.
While there’s a diverse array of environments and bosses, the enemy variety is surprisingly low. The same automatons, flying griffins, bugs, and bipedal beasts infest the same areas regardless of which era you're in. It gets tiring fighting palette swaps of identical enemies after more than 15 to 20 hours in.
There are also plenty of side missions to tackle. While many of them are simple fetch quests, they usually have some sort of backstory to them to build out Philabieldia’s lore. Eventually, these side missions span across different ages, for example, requiring Elliot to search for a missing item that can’t be found in the current time period but in a past one. It’s a clever way of using the time travel premise to create more involved quests.
They’re always worth spending time to complete, too, as they offer useful rewards like accessories to equip or weapon upgrades. Some examples include the Gather Ring, which makes it easier for Faie to pick up items like currency and magicite shards dropped by enemies, or an extra quiver, which increases the max capacity of arrows.
Unfortunately, performance is lacklustre on Switch 2. Load times are long. Even opening up the world map takes a while. From the time you press the minus button to do so, there’s about a two-second gap before the map pops up. Additionally, there’s noticeable lag when you’re trying to switch between different eras on the map menu, which is genuinely distracting. And that’s in docked mode. In handheld mode, these issues are exacerbated.
Even with performance problems, though, The Adventures of Elliot feels right at home on Switch 2. Gameplay is smooth in both docked and handheld modes. If you can ignore the loading times and lag hiccups, there’s plenty here to keep you immersed in Philabieldia across all its different ages.
Conclusion
The seamless change from turn-based to action combat proves how timeless the HD-2D art direction is. The Adventures of Elliot not only looks beautiful, but has a story to match. Elliot’s journey transcends time and space to deliver an emotional gut punch that’ll stick with me for a while.
Despite performance issues on Switch 2, there’s tons of gameplay variety and fun exploration, which makes it one adventure you’ll want to make time for.
Comments 34
I have waiting for this since yesterday! Does the embargo normally lift this close to release for Square Enix games? I mean it releases in 3 hours in Japan!
Thanks for review! I have this preordered and will play it during my summer holidays in July so hopefully the performance hiccups will be even less by then.
None of the mentioned performance issues are gameplay related so I can ignore those.
Bring the game on, I have it preloaded and ready to go
I really liked the demo and wanted to play this on release but the gkc soured my hype. If I must get digital I will sit and wait for a squenix discount
Pretty interested on this game, but having performance issues is quite of concerning. It's funny how Square Enix manages to port FF7 but other games that look way less demanding have troubles.
This seems like the perfect handheld game for me. I really enjoyed that demo and hopefully the performance issues can get patched out, although I won't hold my breath.
Thanks for the review, love to hear that the full release of this is overall great (so glad that the performance issues on Switch 2 don't affect the gameplay although it would still be great if they could improve on those aspects with patches) - not sure when I'll be able to play it myself considering all the games I'm currently playing and other upcoming ones, but I'm looking forward to my copy to arrive and playing it when I can!
I'm happy to see it's turned out well, performance issues aside. As much as I've grown to love turn based combat, I think I still prefer action combat. The lack of enemy variety is unfortunate though, that will annoy me. As will the lag in menus, but hopefully that can be improved
The negatives are not enough to put me off though. I'll play it at some point, hopefully with fewer performance issues.
Will definitely get it at some point. Trying very hard to finish FF7 Rebirth before Starfox next week though.
Yet another hit from Team Asano. Can't wait to play tomorrow, and also can't wait for FF Resonance.
the ps5 version has no lag and very short load times..
Already have this saved to the Wishlist. It's a definite purchase for me, but I'll probably wait for a sale since I have so much to play right now. No need in it sitting on my SD card unplayed and then a sale comes along a few months later.
I quite liked the gameplay but couldn’t get past the dialogue. All that stuff about “so you’re adventuring so you can give money to the orphanage? That’s just the kind of person you are”. Repeatedly.
This is what I kind of expected the game to be which is a good thing. The performance issues don’t concern me much. That said, I’m debating on the Switch 2 version, or the PS5. It sounds like the latter for the overall performance, and I do like my trophies.
Glad to hear the game is good, thank you for the review. This feels like itll be a good game to play on an upcoming vacation, and a nice follow up game to Mina now that i finished that.
Are there puzzles?
Mina lacked puzzles, and instead focused on combat, so it didn't hit the Zelda spot for me.
Reading this review I think this game may also just miss the spot?
I feel like this visual style works for a JRPG like Octopath where battles happen on a separate screen, but it looks incredibly messy in an Action RPG. It's the main thing putting me off. Well, that and the GKC.
I love how the performance problems are "it takes 2 seconds for the map to appear", like wut? lol
@johnedwin
Almost like it is a more powerful and much more expensive console.
Troll somewhere else.
In fact, I've had enough of you.
Onto ignore you go.
Ahhhhhhh that's better.
Sounds good! I will be getting it somewhere down the line. Probably digitally and probably during a sale. There's a bit too much in my backlog at the moment to warrant a day one buy. I know, it's a tough life!
Sword, bow, bombs, boomerang... Tall grass to cut. Shrines with heart pieces, dungeons with a boss door key. Puzzles that involve pushing blocks on floor switches, moving mirrors to direct light beams, changing water levels to get to new areas... This is the biggest Zelda clone I've seen in a long time. Not that that's a bad thing, it just feels a little cliche how much it has ripped Zelda.
How was the Co-op? Or was that not reviewed. Also I found the helper character astonishingly overly patronizing in the demo. Has this been addressed to keep them from telling me the solution to a puzzle before I’ve even had a chance to look it over?
@cyrus_zuo Play the free demo... There are definitely top down Zelda style puzzles. The game very much feels like a link to the past.
@Solid_Python
They did mention lag in the menus which sounds frustrating depending on how much you need to use the menus though fortunately the performance in gameplay is apparently smooth.
at the very least 2 seconds doesnt sound nearly as bad as playing games like chrono trigger or FFVI on psone where it was about 5+ seconds every time you wanted to open the menu and even longer to get into battle, was super noticable on the FF games where battles would have a transition, then several seconds of black screen every random battle vs the SNES versions where getting into battle was almost instant (the actual psone FF games, VII-IX also had this issue but the battles were a lot less frequent so it wasnt too bad outside of FFIX)
You know what... maybe I'll start buying select key card games digitally.
I'll only do so when they're decently discounted, but I enjoyed the demo of this game too much to not get it at all. I'll wait for a while for that discount though. I'm not in a rush. Good to see it having turned out well though.
Will likely buy for PS5 soonish and digitally on Switch 2 when it is in a deep discount (I’m predicting 1-2 years). They can shove their GKC up their intestinal tract.
The Princesses jabbering in the demo -saying useless things or telling me what to do before I get a chance to do it - really soured the experience for me. Is she as annoying in the full game? I think you could have her talk less in the demo but it wasn’t enough. Can you turn off her voice/speech in the full game?
I'm surprised a game with this art style has technical issues. I wonder if they will optimize/improve it more over time.
Was waiting on these reviews before diving into Mina the Hollower this month in between World Cup matches.
Need something for short handheld sessions in between matches, but seems like Mina is the better option considering all reviews
I’m buying this Friday! Glad to see it reviewed well—it really is a stunner for the eyes and ears.
@NerdyPaul - I am playing the demo now, I haven’t really noticed any performance issues that were glaring. Heck, I didn’t even notice a 2 second delay in the map loading. It must be a product of me growing up with PS1 era games 😆
@SBandy1 He forgot to mention that PS5/Xbox versions are sharper and look better, in addition to better performance (I tried both demos, Switch 2 and Xbox Series X). He's right to comment about that. Other Nintendo games perform and look better so this game needs optimisation. It's frustrating for us who want to buy a game on a portable machine but won't due to how inferior they are. Ever thought about that?
I guess he's not entitled to his opinion but you are.
@Brumblescope I felt the same! Modern gaming at its finest. I appreciate initial help but she became quickly annoying.
We all knew it would turn out well. How well was the real question. Seems like it'll be another worthy purchase on Switch/Switch 2.
@Brumblescope - You can turn voice acting off. She’s annoying, but meh, I just kind of ignore her.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...