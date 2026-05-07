If you're a veteran pilot, Nintendo has revealed you'll be right at home with the new version of Star Fox on the Switch 2.

In this modernised adventure, based on the 1997 original, Nintendo has highlighted the ability to play with a Nintendo 64 controller. During the Star Fox Direct, Nintendo's Yoshiaki Koizumi noted how these controls feel "closer to the original", so you'll be doing barrel rolls in no time!

"Those that played the Nintendo 64 version can enjoy controls that feel even closer to the original."

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If you don't already have a Switch Online N64 controller, they're available for purchase on the My Nintendo Store.

Another control method also highlighted in the recent broadcast were the Joy-Con 2 controls. This includes mouse targeting - allowing you to "seemlessly swap to mouse-controlled targeting for intuitive aiming and steering".

And as we've already mentioned, there'll also be a co-op option in the campaign and challenge mode, where one player takes on the role of the pilot with one Joy-Con 2 controller, while the other player acts as the gunner using mouse mode controls on the other Joy-Con 2 controller.

So, there you go - there'll be plenty of ways to pilot your Arwing in this upcoming release due out on 25th June 2026.