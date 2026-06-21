In April, a Nintendo rating for Blizzard's action-RPG Diablo 4: Lord of Hatred surfaced on the Indonesian rating board.

Now, in an update, a Switch 2 classification for the expansion has been discovered on the Taiwan rating board. It appears this rating also surfaced in April, but it wasn't spotted at the time. Notably, this is for the latest expansion content 'Lord of Hatred', which was released on other platforms in April 2026.

"Finish the fight against Mephisto, master the new Paladin and Warlock classes, discover major skill tree updates, and explore an overhauled end game"

This obviously wouldn't be the first time a third-party game announcement has been leaked via a classification board. Of course, right now nothing has been officially confirmed, so we'll just have to wait and see.

Earlier this year, Blizzard celebrated Diablo's 30th anniversary with the announcement of Reign of the Warlock - a new paid DLC class for Diablo II: Resurrected. Blizzard has also previously released Diablo III and its expansion content on the Switch in 2018.