Nintendo is having a pretty busy 2026, with at least one game (sometimes two) coming out every single month, right up until May's Yoshi and the Mysterious Book. Beyond that, we don't have much of an idea of what the Big N has up its sleeve.

However, NatetheHate reports that the company has a pretty big, if surprising, year planned, "in a good way". In this week's episode of his podcast, Nate discusses a number of key reveals that he's heard about, including a brand new Star Fox game, a new 3D Mario in 2027, and a remake of one of the most-beloved Zelda games ever.

Obviously, everything we say here should be taken with a pinch of salt, and until we hear more, these are all rumours. But who doesn't love a bit of Friday afternoon excitement, eh?

Let's start off with the most surprising reveal, which is that Star Fox is making a comeback (VGC also corroborates this) with a "brand new" game this summer on Switch 2. "I've been told this is a classic-style Star Fox game," Nate says; the visuals are "very good, very satisfying" and there's apparently going to be online multiplayer.

Given yesterday's big Mario Galaxy movie news, this actually makes a lot of sense. The game will apparently be revealed before May, but not in a Direct, as Nate has heard there isn't a general Nintendo Direct planned until June.

In more disappointing news, Nintendo is apparently holding onto a new 3D Mario game until 2027, according to Nate's sources. That means it'll have been almost a decade since the last new 3D Mario, with Super Mario Odyssey.

In its place, however, is a big ol' celebration for The Legend of Zelda's 40th anniversary in the form of an Ocarina of Time remake.

"What I can share with you today is that in the second half of 2026, approaching the holidays, we are going to receive an Ocarina of Time remake for Switch 2." Nate didn't share any other details, but it is reportedly coming in the second half of the year. Now that's pretty big news.

Ocarina of Time is still arguably one of the most-popular games in the series, and fans have been begging for a little more traditional 3D Zelda following Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. Yes, OoT does have a remake on the 3DS, but a big ol' console remake? That gets us very excited.

The rest of the year will be filled with smaller announcements, but plenty of big releases and news. Reportedly joining Star Fox in the summer are Splatoon Raiders, Rhythm Heaven Groove and Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave.

"A Switch Sports" game will be coming to the Switch 2 as well, though Nate is unsure if this is a new game of a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of the original Switch game.

For Switch 2 Editions, both Pikmin 4 and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 are potentially getting NS2E releases sometime in 2026, too. And lastly, for a little third-party news, The Duskbloods is aiming to launch later in 2026.

Now that certainly fleshes out the rest of the year, doesn't it? Of course, as we said up top, plans are not set in stone, and some of these might not even be true. But Nate has a pretty good track record, accurately dating multiple Nintendo Directs.

All we can do is carry on and get excited for the year ahead, whatever that may bring. You can listen to all of Nate's thoughts, predictions, and gatherings from around the 18:30 mark.

What do you think of Nate's claims? Would you like a new Star Fox or an Ocarina of Time remake? Let us know in the comments.