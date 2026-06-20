The Switch 2 is now a year into its lifespan, and it's already played host to major third-party series such as Final Fantasy and Resident Evil.

The recent Nintendo Direct highlighted even more upcoming releases, and to top it off, another sizzle reel trailer has now been released showcasing what else is on the way to the new hybrid system.

Here are the titles featured in the above trailer, along with the release dates:

As mentioned, The Adventures of Elliot is out now on the Switch 2, and our review of this new title from Square Enix went live here on Nintendo Life earlier this week. Despite some performance issues, it offers up plenty of gameplay variety and fun exploration.

You can find out more about the other titles featured in the above video in our previous coverage. Adding to this, there are plenty of other third-party titles on the way including Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen, Stellar Blade, Rayman Legends Retold, Elden Ring Tarnished Edition and Devil May Cry 5 Devil Hunter Edition.

In terms of first-party releases for the remainder of 2026, Nintendo has games such as Star Fox taking flight this month, Fire Emblem in September, and the Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake between now and the end of the year.