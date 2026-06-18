Here's what other outlets had to say about Square Enix's new Switch 2 release:

GoNintendo - Review-in-progress

"All in all, my time with The Adventures of Elliot has resulted in a game that I’m always excited to return to. I want to see and do more, I want to delve deeper, I want to tackle one more shrine. The meat and potatoes of gameplay are top-tier, and the bells and whistles like Faie abilities and Magicite make for an even sweeter meal "Still…I can’t shake the feeling that with a few more tweaks and quality of life features, The Adventures of Elliot could shine even brighter. What we have now is stellar and addictive and all kinds of entertaining, but with the tiniest bit of TLC, The Adventures of Elliot could be iconic."

Nintendo Everything - 5/5

"The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales is a game that should have appeal not only to fans of Team Asano, the HD-2D series, or RPGs in general – but mass appeal across gamers of all stripes. Its focus on exploration, story, and tight gameplay make it one of the best executed action-adventure titles in years."

Vooks.net - 4.5/5

"The Adventures of Elliot: The Millenium Tales is not just an attempt to recreate the classic feel of Super Nintendo’s best action-adventure titles, it is a confident attempt to modernise and reinterpret it. A memorable world, flexible combat system, rewarding exploration and an endearing cast, it stands as one of the best, most engaging HD-2D classic by Square Enix to date. Some minor issues with depth perception and an overstuffed combat system stop it from being an all-time classic, but they do little to diminish what is otherwise an incredibly enjoyable adventure."

Nintenduo - 8/10

"The Adventures of Elliot has won us over with its approach and many of its ideas: a complete and accessible adventure for everyone, which looks fondly at the classic Zelda games, and perhaps even too much. "In practice, the game is more action-oriented than puzzle-solving, making it a challenging experience at higher levels. Exploring space and time is an original mechanic that works brilliantly, giving each era its own distinct personality and a compelling reason to revisit previous levels."

NintendoWorldReport - 8/10

"If The Adventures of Elliot become as numerous as the legends of Zelda, you'll find me a willing participant, despite the shortcomings of this maiden voyage. The inspirations are clear, but so too is the understanding of what makes for enjoyable minute-to-minute gameplay. The longer you play, the more the cracks begin to show, but the story manages to push you forward and the hidden plots beneath it make going out of your way an oft fulfilling detour. The red mage-looking Elliot has made a fan out of me, and if Link ever wants to take a break from stopping Ganon, Square Enix has a capable backup waiting in the wings."

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So, that's what the critics think of the Switch 2 version of The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales. If you are still not sure whether or not to try it out, you can download the demo from the Nintendo eShop.

Will you be adding this game to your collection this week? Let us know in the comments.