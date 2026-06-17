Square Enix has today updated the excellent Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles for the Switch 1 & 2 today.

It adds New Game+, new adjustments, new settings and new languages. Here's exactly what you can expect via the game's official Steam post:

Update Announcement (v1.5.0) An update featuring various improvements is now available The game will be updated to version 1.5.0. The version number can be viewed in game from the version selection screen or the enhanced version title screen.

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New Features

New Game + has been added. This feature allows you to start a new game with unit levels, item data, and more carried over from a previously completed playthrough.

The Zodiac Compatibility function has been added. You may now check a unit's zodiac sign and compatibility from its status screen.

Adjustments

When selecting a tile to move to or target with an ability, you may now check the status of a unit under the selection cursor.

"Remove All Equipment" has been added to the Equipment & Abilities section of the unit status screen.

Job unlock conditions are now displayed more clearly for those currently locked, via the Job section of the unit status screen.

During battle, the camera angle and zoom settings are now retained for the entirety of that battle.

New Settings

The "Maintain Auto-proceed" setting for cutscenes has been added. To activate it, go to the main menu's Options tab, followed by Settings, then Gameplay, and use the "Maintain Auto-proceed" toggle.

The "Ability Incantations Guaranteed" setting has been added, which ensures that dialogue spoken when using certain abilities is always performed. To activate it, go to the main menu's Options tab, followed by Settings, then Gameplay, and use the "Ability Incantations Guaranteed" toggle.

The "Ability Cursor Memory" setting has been added, which retains the cursor position in the Abilities section of the battle menu. To activate it, go to the main menu's Options tab, followed by Settings, then Gameplay, and use the "Ability Cursor Memory" toggle.

Minor text changes have been made in all languages.

Certain sound effects have been adjusted.

Overall stability has been improved.

Other minor issues have been resolved.

New Languages