A bunch of video game details and story spoilers have been leaked accidentally by the Indonesian Game Rating System (IGRS) from a number of upcoming releases, with the most-significant coming from IO Interactive's 007 First Light, VGC reports.

According to VGC, story spoilers for upcoming action game are now out in the wild. This apparently includes over an hour of footage and what may well be the end of the game, too.

The details have slipped through the cracks as reports say that security on the IGRS's website isn't exactly the best, and that someone outside was able to easily access private information. We obviously won't be sharing any specific details here for any of the titles potentially affected.

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Other games that are apparently part of the leak include Castlevania: Belmont's Curse, the Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag remake, and Echoes of Aincrad (Bandai Namco's upcoming Sword Art Online title), though no footage has been found for these yet.

Worst of all, thousands of email addresses linked to game developers may also have leaked. It's not a great situation, and it sounds like the process has been a bit of a mess.

Just last week, Niko Partners reported on criticism of the IGRS' implementation of age ratings on Steam, where it's been labelling games incorrectly, including the ability to Refuse Classification and subsequently get the game banned.

So, I’ve been in charge of getting our IGRS process and strategy going at Riot and it’s been a journey. The way their system works is you fill out a brief survey which spits out a rating, and alongside that you provide a link to relevant footage and images for things like violence, language, sex etc — Nic McConnell (@mcconnell.bsky.social) 2026-04-13T15:13:44.030Z

And, quoting the article, Riot's age rating manager Nic McConnell has shared some of the difficulties Riot has has with the system on BlueSky, mostly due to small staff numbers. "IGRS, best as I can tell, is going through each submission manually... It wouldn’t blow my mind if some links got opened more broadly somehow during that…ad hoc process."

"...the team at IGRS I think is small and being given a huge task without real resources. I was able to meet with them after harassing them on Instagram for months last year and my sense is it’s a small group of good folks doing their best."

It's a bit of a blow to IO, as the game is only six weeks away from launch. Well, for all platforms except Switch 2, since the team announced a delay to the game on Nintendo's console only.

Let us know what you think of the situation in the comments.