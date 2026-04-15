Blizzard today launched Overwatch (formerly known as Overwatch 2) for the Switch 2 and it's got off to a bit of a rough start.

Players of the free-to-play title have reported frame rate issues, limiting the game's performance. Blizzard has shared a notice, confirming it's aware of these issues and is already working on a patch to resolve the problem. So, if you have encountered this issue, don't worry!

Blizzard: "We are aware of an issue with the FPS limit on the Nintendo Switch 2 being lower than intended. We are working on a patch to resolve this issue."

As mentioned in the announcement post, the free Switch 2 upgrade is meant to include "improved visuals" and "up to 60fps" in both "handheld and docked modes", which is a huge step up on the Switch version of the title.

This update also rolls out alongside the new season and hero, Sierra, who you can see in action in the trailer above.