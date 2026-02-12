Blizzard kicked off 30th anniversary celebrations for the Diablo series yesterday with a 40-minute spotlight, focusing on updates and new content for the franchise's current games. However, one question remains unanswered: is Diablo IV coming to Switch 2? And, additionally, what about a Switch 2 Edition for Diablo II: Resurrected?

Eurogamer's Robert Purchase attempted to get some clarity, but instead was told that "the company had nothing to say on the matter". A little disappointing, given how successful Diablo 3 and Diablo II have proven on Switch 1, but we'd be surprised if nothing is happening.

Especially as Robert spoke to Hearthstone's executive producer Nathan Lyons-Smith who, when talking about a possible Switch 2 port of the card game, told a room of journalists "In the future as we explore console and handheld, we'd probably go as wide as we could". So a wider console base is at least being thought about.

In addition, there have been rumours about Diablo 4 coming to Switch 2 as far back as April 2025, with even series manager Rod Fergusson stating that it's "something to look at", though it's not guaranteed due to potential live service issues.

Blizzard are, of course, working on getting Overwatch (that's the game formerly known as Overwatch 2) on Switch 2, and that's due later in the year. But with Diablo II already on the older console, we should at least expect that one, right?

Nothing is guaranteed of course, and Diablo's 30th anniversary isn't actually until 2027, so don't be surprised if we hear something about this much later in the year. At least you can enjoy the new Warlock class in Diablo II on Switch 1 right now.

Do you want to see Diablo IV, or Diablo II, on Switch 2? Head down to the comments and let us know.