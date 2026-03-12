Update [ ]: As a reminder, Fortnite's 'Save The World' mode is now officially free-to-play on the Switch 2 and multiple other platforms. Epic notes how this mode will remain unavailable on the Switch and mobile devices.

Original Story: [Thu 12th Mar, 2026 03:05 GMT]:

Although Fortnite made a name for itself as a battle royale, it began life with the PvE action-building co-op campaign experience, Save The World.

On 16th April 2026 (aka next month) Epic will be welcoming more players to join this fight as Save the World officially goes "free-to-play". It's also been confirmed the Save the World mode will be made available to Switch 2 players on the same date.

"After nearly ten years, the game that started it all welcomes even more players to join the fight. Save the World is going free to play on April 16."

The more players that pre-register, the more in-game rewards pre-registrants will get. This will include a Save the World hero. Epic is also offering thank you rewards to current and existing players, and will be gifting superchargers, vouchers and gold on the same day this mode goes free-to-play.

If you're not familiar with the Save the World mode, you're tasked with holding back hordes of monsters and exploring a vast, destructible world, as you build huge forts, craft weapons, loot and level up. To help get players up to speed, Epic has teamed up with the "community expert" Beast to share a breakdown of the Save the World mode in 2026: