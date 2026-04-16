We're still at the point where a same-day release across platforms, including Switch 2, is a rather exciting prospect, so we were eager to see how Capcom's latest sci-fi shooter, Pragmata, would hold up on the system when it arrived earlier this week.

We had a wonderful time with it in our 9/10 review, calling it "another excellent Switch 2 port from Capcom", but what do the tech experts over at Digital Foundry think? Today, the outlet has shared its performance deep dive, and the results are a little mixed.

Let's start with the good, eh? In docked mode, the Switch 2 is using its DLSS magic to boost an internal 540p image up to 1080p, which DF describes as "arguably a competitive picture" against the PS5 as far as resolution is concerned.

In handheld, this is obviously downgraded, boosting from a 360p internal resolution instead, but the smaller screen and on-the-go playstyle mean it "holds up better than you would probably expect," according to DF.

Compared to the picture in the Xbox Series S version, Switch 2 comes out on top. The outlet says there is a "fair hardware match" between the two system ports, with Nintendo's hybrid frequently putting up better visuals.

Of course, it's not all praise. Compared to the PS5 image, the Switch 2 version has some noticeable cutbacks, like lighting downgrades, worse shadows and simplified textures. While these are most apparent in cutscenes, the S2 has its usual hair rendering issues in standard gameplay, so don't expect to see the fine strand work found elsewhere.

Things are a little choppier on the performance side of things, where Capcom has opted for an unlocked framerate on S2, which tends to sit around 30-40fps in busier areas and 50fps in indoor scenes. There's no performance option to be found here, where a lower, locked frame rate could help iron out some of the more jarring drops.

Overall, a slightly mixed bag, then. You'll find Digital Foundry's full analysis in the video at the top of this article, and be sure to check out our review below.