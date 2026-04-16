Red Dead Redemption got a sweet Nintendo Switch 2 Edition back in December 2025, but according to a new rumour from Dealabs Magazine, it might soon be getting a 'physical' release.

Don't get too excited though, because it sounds like the Switch 2 version will be a 'code-in-a-box' monstrosity, meaning no cartridge will be included, only a poxy sheet of paper with a download code printed. Boo.

It's apparently not too far off either, with writer billbil-kun stating that the release date for the retail edition is 7th May 2026. A physical PS5 release will also supposedly launch on the same day, with both priced at €34.99.

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Naturally, just like the digital versions, the retail release will package the main game alongside the Undead Nightmare DLC, which remains to this day one of our favourite expansions. Chuck zombies into a game and we're happy, y'know?

Whether you go for the code-in-a-box release or just a bog-standard eShop download, we reckon Red Dead Redemption is will worth a shot on Switch 2. We awarded it a score of 9/10 and said "With slick controls, DLSS, HDR, volumetric effects, options to personalise mouse mode, 60fps that felt flawless, and a resolution bump that's got it looking super sharp, this is a gem that still feels modern, immediate, and relentlessly replayable on Switch 2".