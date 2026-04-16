Publisher Sunsoft is about to release a light novel game adaptation on 23rd April 2026, and it's honestly got one of the best, most ridiculous titles we've ever seen.

Given that it is an adaptation, those familiar with the original work likely won't be surprised, but we're just tickled by the fact that an already-lengthy title has been extended even more for the upcoming game.

So, are you ready..? Here we go:

GAME The Strongest Job Is Apparently Not a Hero or a Sage, but an Appraiser (Provisional)!~Dungeon and Mystery Girl~

So for those wondering, the original title of the light novel series is The Strongest Job Is Apparently Not a Hero or a Sage, but an Appraiser (Provisional)!, so you can see where it's been extended for the game. The light novel series has also been adapted into a manga series, with an anime TV series also now streaming over on Crunchyroll.

Granted, it's not quite up there with Mon-Yu: Defeat Monsters And Gain Strong Weapons And Armor. You May Be Defeated, But Don't Give Up. Become Stronger. I Believe There Will Be A Day When The Heroes Defeat The Devil King, but it's not too far off.

We love it though, and the game itself looks like it might provide some decent top-down action for fans of the series, so maybe one to keep an eye on, hm?