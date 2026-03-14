Square Enix's Octopath Traveler role-playing series, which originally started life as a Switch exclusive in 2018, has this week announced another massive sales milestone.

In a post on social media, the company confirmed the series has now shipped seven million copies worldwide. This combines the physical and digital sales. To celebrate this, the team has shared a special illustration by Maika Minami.

"The Octopath Traveler series hits 7 million copies shipped and digitally sold worldwide! Celebrating with a special illustration featuring a rainbow of the lucky number 7 by Maika Minami. Thank you, travelers."

The previous Octopath Traveler sales milestone of six million copies was announced on December 2024. So the series' sales have been bolstered by the more recent December 2025 release Octopath Traveler 0 on the Switch, Switch 2 and multiple other platforms.

If you haven't already played this latest entry, we called it a victory lap for the beloved series, awarding it nine out of ten stars. There's even a demo where save data carries over to the full game.