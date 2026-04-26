Developer Creative Assembly has released a short teaser trailer for something related to Alien: Isolation.

Titled 'False Sense of Security', the short video showcases a door opening into a rain-drenched exterior location, with the iconic save station visible in the background. The Creative Assembly logo displays before we're treated to a close-up of the save station.

Meanwhile, the video description states the following:

"A feeling of being safer than one really is."

Presumably, this is our first look at the studio's upcoming Alien: Isolation sequel. Announced to be in development in 2024, it's yet to receive any kind of release window or target platforms, but we've got our fingers crossed for a release on Switch 2; even if it's not necessarily day and date with other platforms.

The combination of the video title and the save station, meanwhile, perhaps indicates that players will no longer feel quite so 'safe' when recording their progress. You could theoretically get attacked while saving in the first game, but it was admittedly quite rare.

Fortuitously, we've also detailed six ways the upcoming sequel can potentially improve upon the original. We'll keep a close eye on its development over the coming weeks and months and relay any updates as soon as we're able.