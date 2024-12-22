Square Enix's RPG series Octopath Traveler has reached another sales milestone - with the Japanese company announcing total global shipments and digital sales have now surpassed the five million mark.

The first game featuring the HD-2D aesthetic was originally released as a Switch exclusive in 2018 and was followed by the sequel Octopath Traveler II last year. Here's the official update from Square Enix in the form of new artwork by Rika Okazaki:

Along with this, there's currently a sale on both games in select regions. You can learn more about these role-playing games in our reviews here on Nintendo Life - we gave both titles an "excellent" nine out of ten stars.

"Though it may be more of the same, Team Asano demonstrates mastery of its craft at every turn here. We’d give Octopath Traveler II a high recommendation to anybody looking for a beautiful new RPG to add to their Switch collection."

Apart from the first and second Octopath Traveler games, Square Enix has also released a mobile title Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent, which acts as a prequel to the original release.