With Mouse: P.I. for Hire, I’ve got very little to complain about, so for the sake of balance, first I’ll gently shine a light on its near-absurd mishmash of influences.
The striking rubber-hose animation USP hails from the 1920s. The 11-hour story, with its tough, unsentimental protagonist, and its twists and turns through layers of complicated corruption and conspiracy, grows directly from the roots of film and literary noir – most often associated with the 1940s. The hyperactive, running-and-gunning gameplay weaves and blasts as hectically as any ‘boomer shooter’ from the 1990s – and even then, a number of quality-of-life features seem to have origins from the 2000s and beyond.
It took an hour, maybe two, for the game to shine for me – but once it did, my playthrough went on and on delightfully. The slow start was forgiven in no time, and this tale of mouse P.I. Jack Pepper soon became one I needed to see through to its conclusion.
Early on, Jack receives a heads-up that an old associate has gone missing, and the investigations that follow delve deep into a sequence of potentially connected mysteries.
Soon, worldbuilding and storytelling titbits shone through like light from cracks in a secretive doorway. I learned about some big war that happened in the not-too-distant past – a societal rift so strong that the era beforehand is now known as ‘The Old World’. Elsewhere, shrews — looked down upon by snobby denizens as an inferior, poverty-stricken class — have been disappearing. Next, a politician, thanks to Jack’s quick wits during an investigation into the Mouseburg Opera House, avoids assassination.
More and more threads combine within an ever-tightening narrative – a narrative instigated by some combination of a group of fascist rodents, scientists experimenting with forbidden secrets, cults, and, at times, more horrific creatures.
For me, every bit of the adventure landed well. Sure, the storytelling is a little ‘tropey’, and you’ll never hear as many cheese puns as you do within the first few hours, but the well-written script is delivered with high-quality, delightful voice acting. What’s more, the storytelling verve — the visuals, cutscenes, and the mood-setting music — leave just the right amount of space for characterisation, and for one or two genuine emotional beats.
These great strengths smoothed over my initial concerns that the FPS gameplay might get repetitive quickly. There is a slight sense of routine to the shooting: you reach new areas and fight off waves of enemies that pour out of doors, the start and finish of each wave marked by the ding ding ding of a boxing match. 90% of the combat is structured like this — essentially as arena battles — with the rest made up of some bosses and some more organic ‘chance’ encounters in hallways, sewers, woodlands, and the like.
Happily, a sense of progression soon kicks in, keeping things fresh. Suddenly I was unlocking new moves — double jumps, grappling hooks — and new guns and powerful upgrades. The challenge amped up, and I found myself fully engaged with switching between shotguns, automatics, bazookas, and more, while launching myself around areas in the game with a slickness that contrasted the slower, laborious-to-produce look of the animation style.
And sure, it seems certain that plenty of hard-wrought animator sweat went into this production from start to finish. Debut developers Fumi Games, from Warsaw, even lampoon this idea early on during an incursion into a shady film studio. Hunched at their desks, mousy animators sketch away while a gunfight erupts around them. On and on they draw, without looking up.
Except for the environments, which are rendered in 3D and do a decent job at keeping up with the overall style, every little detail is animated, and it all looks impressive: new upgrades to your guns clicking into place; violent kicks to the faces of enemies; shoving a fistful of bullets into the shotgun to reload; the car as you drive around the very Cuphead-feeling map.
It’s the same thing during the kinetic combat. You launch into the air, a cartoonish poison-laden, gangster-dissolving gun chugging into gear. You whip 180 degrees, catch a glimpse of bat-wielding, hand-drawn mobs chasing you and a few more cartoon goons lumbering over behind them. All the while, animated bullets fizz by your head from the cartoon gunmen eyeing you up in the distance.
Even the moments of downtime between missions, when you return home to piece together clues, are teeming with animated characters. There are a few limitations in the style — the mice, rats, and shrews are paper-like and flat and can look as much if you catch them from the wrong angle — but then animating side views and back views for the abundance of assets in the game would have been a task as large as a post-WW1 zeppelin, and we all know how that ended.
I was briefly disappointed by a lack of motion controls. I tried out mouse controls for the review (but come on – is anyone really playing like that?) and sure, they work. Performance, while never distracting me, did stutter at times. Interestingly, Mouse: P.I. for Hire worked a lot better in the (I believe) locked 30fps of ‘Quality’ mode than the more ambitious frame rate of ‘Performance’ mode. (If you’re interested, the team released a full breakdown of the specs on the game’s website).
But these issues were never more than minor distractions. One more concern — that collecting clues is a shallow experience achieved by completing levels — may disappoint some people, but I didn’t mind, and I enjoyed seeing the collected photos, notes, and secret letters take shape as I pinned them to my corkboard back in the office.
To riff a moment on noir classic Chinatown, let me sum things up by saying this: When a game is right, it’s right. And this one here is right.
Conclusion
Initially, I wasn’t sure how well the mixture of influences and styles was working, but it’s a testament to the attention to detail and polish that’s gone into the whole production that Mouse: P.I. for Hire achieves such a high score. The story takes a bit of time to become truly gripping, but it does so at the exact same time as the combat and style reach new levels of quality, and I couldn’t help but be impressed.
While I can’t say I am stunned or in awe of the clue-collecting, I very much enjoyed my playthrough. Mouse: PI for Hire feels fresh and fun, and I only have praise for the whole team who produced it. This animated noir mystery is a great achievement. It takes risks, it’s challenging, it strives to be bold - and it works.
Comments 18
Looks kinda okay.
I'm enjoying it so far, but would've preferred if it leaned more into detective work over shooting, but it is what it is I guess
This game looks and sounds incredible. I will be pre-ordering a physical copy. Reminds me of Cuphead, which I should finish while I wait for my copy to arrive haha
Glad to hear the combat has some movement features as well, I hope it has some good depth to it.
I'll get this if they add motion controls. I've gotten too used to them on Switch and Switch 2 games. They make FPS games so much better.
Thought that was Inkwell Isle 3 for a minute there in the pic above.
No motion controls and sub 60 fps made me get it on Steam. Game is great though.
Like many others, my backlog is too massive to pay full price for this. I will add it to the wishlist and definitely purchase it down the road.
Shame about the lack of gyro (and too much cheese) but sounds great otherwise, will pick this up! Feels pretty good not to be starved of decent third party games.
I'm only a few hours in so far and I'd give it a 7 at best at this point. The art style is gorgeous and I like the music but performance is choppy in every biggish area and surprisingly so for what's on screen and it seemingly doesn't use VRR in handheld. For a boomer shooter, there isn't that much shooting for the first couple of hours and too much down time. I'm gonna keep going but its far from the best "boomer shooters" I've played so far
Other than the conclusion, this entire review read like begrudging praise. Not sure if that was intentional or not, but definitely read more like a 7-8 than a 9/10.
I haven't read this review yet, but I bet they mention Cuphead.
Thanks for the review, now I'm even more interested than I already was in this game overall (and that's despite its genre as I'm not a fan of first person) - absolutely preordering a physical copy as soon as I can!
Def not a 9 in my eyes. It’s a very beautiful game, but the gameplay isn’t all there. Honestly I’m kinda leaning with the IGN review after playing it.
Nice review, thanks! I'll add it to my bottomless list!
The game is pretty solid, but I do wonder what people would be saying about the game if it didn’t have that art style. For me, the art style sort of carries the game. It’s a decent FPS, but just decent. The detective portions of the game are a lot better, in my opinion, but even so, I don’t think anyone will be convinced on the game based on gameplay for either half of the game. It’s not quite a Cuphead, which is equal parts visuals and gameplay.
"I tried out mouse controls for the review (but come on – is anyone really playing like that?)"
Uh...yes??? What kind of question is that? Mouse Mode is objectively superior to motion controls because it's far more accurate. And you even made it a negative? C'mon, that's just plain stupid.
I’ve been playing on my Xbox Series X and it’s fantastic, with tons of surprises. It’s surprisingly a lengthy game too. My only complaint is no chapter select. Keeping track of collectibles is kind of a pain in that regard. Otherwise, it’s a sleeper hit of the year for me.
I enjoyed it lots. No chapter selects, no post-game ending contents once finish the story, missable contents like weapon upgrades, side objectives and collectibles and no new game plus. Hopefully MOUSE 2 have all those missing contents then it's would become masterpiece game!!
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