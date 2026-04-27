The Rugrats' video game renaissance continues, as Limited Run Games has just announced a brand new collection of games, titled Rugrats: Retro Rewind Collection.

It launches digitally on the Switch eShop on 15th May, with physical versions up for pre-order from 1st May until 31st May on Limited Run Games' website for both the Standard and Deluxe Editions. The latter will come with a XS-style jewelcase, a soundtrack, a Reptar puzzle piece keychain, and a sticker sheet

Following on from 2024's brand new Rugrats game, Adventures in Gameland, the Retro Rewind Collection acts as a true shot of nostalgia for the '90s kids out there, bringing back six classic Rugrats games from the PlayStation, N64, Game Boy, and GBA eras. If you were a kid and had one of these consoles, you probably have played at least one of these.

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As you'd expect, the collection comes with a handful of quality-of-life improvements: screen filters, the ability to save anywhere, rewind, and an in-game music player.

But, let's be real here, it's the game's you're after, and here are the six games — some of which come in different formats — included:

- Rugrats: Search for Reptar - Originally launched in 1998 for the PlayStation console, this is the Rugrats’ first adventure, taking them through a jigsaw puzzle mystery.

- The Rugrats Movie - Based on the movie of the same name, this catalog of capers was originally available on Game Boy and Game Boy Color and finds the Rugrats on a mission to seek out the missing Dil Pickles.

- Rugrats: Time Travelers - A punchy platformer launched in 1999 for the Game Boy Color, where adventures begin in a toy store with a mysterious yet irresistible time machine.

- Rugrats: Studio Tour - A 1990 action-adventure title that initially landed on PlayStation and saw the crew exploring a variety of film sets in a movie studio packed with danger and intrigue.

- Rugrats in Paris: The Movie - This title, another fun movie spin-off, was first available on the Game Boy Color, PlayStation, and N64, and brings the team to an exciting theme park in Paris where adventures beckon.

- Rugrats: Castle Capers - Released only for the Game Boy Advance in 2001, the Rugrats have to retrieve their stolen toys from Angelica, who is holding them hostage in a fortress-like playground set.

For those of you even more devoted to retro game collecting, Limited Run Games has also announced a Game Boy Color cartridge release for the four Game Boy / Color games in the collection.

Well, this has this writer feeling very nostalgic indeed. And we only have to wait a few weeks until the digital release is here, so we'll be back with Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Angelica, and friends very soon.