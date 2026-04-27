Rugrats: Retro Rewind Collection
Image: Nintendo Life / Limited Run Games

The Rugrats' video game renaissance continues, as Limited Run Games has just announced a brand new collection of games, titled Rugrats: Retro Rewind Collection.

It launches digitally on the Switch eShop on 15th May, with physical versions up for pre-order from 1st May until 31st May on Limited Run Games' website for both the Standard and Deluxe Editions. The latter will come with a XS-style jewelcase, a soundtrack, a Reptar puzzle piece keychain, and a sticker sheet

Following on from 2024's brand new Rugrats game, Adventures in Gameland, the Retro Rewind Collection acts as a true shot of nostalgia for the '90s kids out there, bringing back six classic Rugrats games from the PlayStation, N64, Game Boy, and GBA eras. If you were a kid and had one of these consoles, you probably have played at least one of these.

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As you'd expect, the collection comes with a handful of quality-of-life improvements: screen filters, the ability to save anywhere, rewind, and an in-game music player.

But, let's be real here, it's the game's you're after, and here are the six games — some of which come in different formats — included:

- Rugrats: Search for Reptar - Originally launched in 1998 for the PlayStation console, this is the Rugrats’ first adventure, taking them through a jigsaw puzzle mystery.
- The Rugrats Movie - Based on the movie of the same name, this catalog of capers was originally available on Game Boy and Game Boy Color and finds the Rugrats on a mission to seek out the missing Dil Pickles.
- Rugrats: Time Travelers - A punchy platformer launched in 1999 for the Game Boy Color, where adventures begin in a toy store with a mysterious yet irresistible time machine.
- Rugrats: Studio Tour - A 1990 action-adventure title that initially landed on PlayStation and saw the crew exploring a variety of film sets in a movie studio packed with danger and intrigue.
- Rugrats in Paris: The Movie - This title, another fun movie spin-off, was first available on the Game Boy Color, PlayStation, and N64, and brings the team to an exciting theme park in Paris where adventures beckon.
- Rugrats: Castle Capers - Released only for the Game Boy Advance in 2001, the Rugrats have to retrieve their stolen toys from Angelica, who is holding them hostage in a fortress-like playground set.

For those of you even more devoted to retro game collecting, Limited Run Games has also announced a Game Boy Color cartridge release for the four Game Boy / Color games in the collection.

Well, this has this writer feeling very nostalgic indeed. And we only have to wait a few weeks until the digital release is here, so we'll be back with Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Angelica, and friends very soon.

Let us know if you spent hours playing any of these Rugrats games growing up, and if you're going to grab the game on 15th May, in the comments.