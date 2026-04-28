In case you haven't seen, we recently went hands-on with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on Switch 2 ahead of its full release on 3rd June 2026.

We came away feeling pretty positive about the whole thing, noting that while there were certainly some visual drawbacks, it nevertheless proves to be a worthy follow-up to Remake and a solid port.

However... If you don't want to take our word for it, then good news..! A free demo is now available on the Switch 2 eShop, so you can give it a try yourself. Clocking in at 45.1GB, it's quite a chonky download, but this is less than half of what the full game will require at launch, setting you back 102.5GB.

The demo itself contains the first two chapters from Rebirth, so it's a fairly sizeable portion of the full game. With this in mind, progression can be carried over come 3rd June, so you won't need to play the whole thing again.

Finally, the new streamlined progression options seen in Remake also make a return in Rebirth, so you can give these a try in the demo too. This includes toggling the ability to maintain full health at all times along with dealing the absolute maximum damage possible during each combat encounter.

So yes, do give it a shot and see what you think.