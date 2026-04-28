Putting aside those rumours about a Metroid Movie for a moment, one video game movie that's already locked in is Mortal Kombat II, and it's due out next month.

Ahead of its release, an early screening for the second movie premiered in theatres. If you are wondering how the sequel (led by "The Boys" star Karl Urban as Johnny Cage) holds up, we've put together a round up of the first critic impressions.

Generally, it sounds like you can expect a fun time, and it seems to be an improvement on the first movie. Here's a handful of impressions so far:

Chris Killian, Comicbook.com: "Mortal Kombat 2 is a stark improvement over the first one in just about every way possible - better fights, cooler costumes, and nastier fatalities. It’s all still quite campy, but hot damn it’s a gory good time. MK2 is fun as hell and the most faithful Mortal Kombat movie yet." Bill Bria: Mortal Kombat II is the movie to best capture the full spirit of the games so far. The fights are gnarly & emotionally charged. Karl Urban’s Johnny Cage is a savvy ode to ‘90s action stars. Adeline Rudolph’s Kitana is the coolest heroine in the franchise. It’s a bloody good time! Brandon Davis: "Mortal Kombat 2 is the movie we should’ve gotten the first time! It feels more confident and comfortable embracing its video game roots to huge benefit. It’s a fun, fast-paced, ridiculous bloodbath with great action. Kitana is the heart of it. Kano is hilarious." Omelete: "Mortal Kombat 2 compensates for its very simple script, sometimes overly so, with what the fans want: recreations of scenarios, costumes, and tons of blood! Better than the previous one, FINALLY we have a tournament AND YES, with moves, famous scenarios, and LOADS of references indeed! Fun guaranteed." Kevin Fenix, Big Gold Belt Media: "FLAWLESS VICTORY! Mortal Kombat Movie is next level with deadlier fights, sharper dialogue, and truly Kombat-worthy fatalities! The iconic stages, Outworld, Edenia, and costumes are brought to life in incredible fashion, reminding me why Mk ate so many of my quarters"

The Mortal Kombat II movie will begin its rollout in cinemas next month on 8th May 2026, with tickets now on sale. When reviews start popping online, we'll provide an update.

Apart from Johnny Cage, the Mortal Kombat II movie includes many other familiar faces from the long-running fighting game series, and even features a very special kameo. Here's the official movie description: