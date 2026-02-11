The new HD-2D title The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales locked in a June release last week, and alongside this news, the team has also revealed multiple save data bonuses if you own certain other Square Enix titles.

As long as you've got existing save data (or for certain platforms, purchase history on the same player account), you should be able to unlock these bonuses. It's noted how demo save data for titles "may also fulfill the bonus eligibility requirements".

The save data eligible includes saves from Octopath Traveler 0, Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake, Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster, Various Daylife and TRIANGLE STRATEGY. Here's the full rundown from Square Enix's official website:

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube842k

OCTOPATH TRAVELER 0 "Sword magicite "Guidance of the Sacred Flame" - Increases sword damage dealt to enemies with 30% or lower vitality by 10%." DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake "Sword magicite "Critical Hit" - Increases sword critical-hit rate by 6%." BRAVELY DEFAULT FLYING FAIRY HD Remaster "Sword magicite "Brave" - Increases sword damage dealt by 10%. Uses a little more shield stamina when guarding." VARIOUS DAYLIFE "Sword magicite "Expeditionary Wisdom" - Reduces sword charge time by 10%." TRIANGLE STRATEGY "Sword magicite "Counter Stance" - Increases sword damage dealt by 10% while shield stamina is 90% or greater."

Square Enix further note how save data for an "eligible title" must be on the same Switch 2 console. And if you're playing the game on Switch 2, and the applicable data is on an original Switch system, that data must be transferred to the Switch 2.

These save data bonuses can apparently be claimed at "any time", even if the save data for one of these titles is created after starting the Adventures of Elliot. As for the length of this promotion, it's taking place at the time of "release" but this does not guarantee it will be a permanent distribution or service, according to Square Enix.

Here's how you can claim these items in-game when it launches for the Switch 2 on 18th June 2026: