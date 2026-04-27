Nintendo has uploaded a new ad as part of its ongoing celebrations for Super Mario's 40 anniversary.

Titled 'It's You, Mario', it highlights some of the plumber's iconic games, starting with the Famicom and Super Mario Bros. and ending with the Switch 2 and Super Mario Galaxy. It's a nice little look at the series' history, but we couldn't help but notice that some key titles are completely missing.

Where's Super Mario Bros. 3? Super Mario World? Super Mario Sunshine? Super Mario 3D World..? Okay, we can kind of understand that last one; it's a Wii U game after all. Still, we reckon the ad could have been about 30 seconds or so longer to give a nod to some more games. Just seems kinda odd that it skips entire console generations, y'know?

Very minor quibbles, at the end of the day. It's a lovely ad, and it's always nice to see Nintendo pay some respect toward its past.

Elsewhere, the soundtracks from Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 are currently available on Spotify for a limited time to mark the 40th anniversary. It's not clear exactly how long these will be available, so if you haven't got Nintendo Music, you might want to check it out.