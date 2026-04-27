Despite putting up a staggering run at the box office, it looks like The Super Mario Galaxy Movie might be heading for a video on demand release even quicker than its predecessor.

As reported by When to Stream (and brought to our attention by Forbes), the Mario Galaxy Movie will apparently arrive as a paid digital stream on 5th May — that's a mere five weekends since it launched in cinemas at the beginning of April. While the outlet is often accurate with its VOD release dates, neither Universal nor Nintendo have made an official announcement at the time of writing.

The window fits within Universal's new five-week theatrical exclusivity promise (which'll extend to seven weeks in 2027), though The Super Mario Bros. Movie hung around exclusively in cinemas for six weeks back in 2023 as it continued to break box office records.

The Galaxy Movie's UHD digital release is now available to pre-order on Amazon for $29.99, though, of course, the storefront doesn't confirm the release date at the time of writing.

We'll be keeping an eye out for the official word on the Mario Galaxy Movie's VOD release date in the coming days.

Just last week, the Mario Galaxy Movie surpassed $747.4 million at the global box office, pushing the two films' total earnings across the $2 billion mark. A digital release will keep those dollars rolling in for the foreseeable future, so don't be surprised to see it stick around on the 'highest-grossing' lists at the end of the year.