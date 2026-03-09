Rejoice, Octopathers! Square Enix has released yet another update for Octopath Traveler 0 on Switch 1 and 2, tweaking some mechanics and squashing some bugs along the way.

The ver. 1.0.7.0 patch was released at the end of last week (thanks for the heads up, Nintendo Everything), and the main focus seems to have been on making things run that bit smoother. There are a bunch of bug fixes to report this time, including impossible bosses, incorrectly-played voice lines and missing items, but the update also increases the number of people you can train, and adds an option to fight a specific boss again.

The full patch notes were shared on the game's Steam page, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below.

Octopath Traveler 0 ver. 1.0.7.0 (Released 5th March 2026)

Increased the number of people able to be trained at the training ground



Now able to fight a specific boss again (activating the strange monument will respawn it)



Improved overall game performance



Fixed an issue where, during a specific boss battle, the enemy's HP could not go lower than one and thus it could not be defeated



Fixed an issue where certain characters' post-battle voice lines would not play properly



Fixed an issue where certain equipment descriptions listed incorrect effects



Fixed an issue where, under certain circumstances, using the "form party" feature during the main story would render you unable to complete the game



Fixed an issue where the maximum amount of influence could not be attained under certain circumstances



Fixed an issue where broken enemies could not be dealt damage under certain circumstances



Fixed an issue where you were temporarily unable to use nut-related items under certain circumstances



Fixed an issue where, if you failed to use an item during battle due to paralysis, that item would still be consumed



Other minor bug fixes

We had a great time with Octopath Traveler 0 last year, calling it "a ‘victory lap’ for the beloved series" in our 9/10 review.