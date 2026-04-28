I'm in a slightly strange camp when it comes to Final Fantasy VII, though I'd wager it's one that at least some of you will be part of too. You see, Remake's Switch 2 port was my first time playing this story — remade or otherwise.
I know everything there is to know about the original FFVII (yes, even that bit), but at no point have I got around to playing it. That's something I should probably remedy someday and I promise it's on my list, but I only have time to play so many games, and a late '90s PS1 RPG rarely seems the most important, no matter how many people tell me it's one of the best games ever made.
So, you can imagine my joy when I finally got around to playing Remake Intergrade on Switch 2 earlier this year, only to find that it rules. Sure, the performance is better elsewhere and some of the textures were a little harsh on the eye, but I was playing this big, bold RPG on the go, and my Switch 2 was holding up remarkably well as I did so.
It was with some trepidation that I went into a recent Switch 2 hands-on demo with its follow-up, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. True, I might have missed this one back in 2024, but I remember discussions of the massive open world, the super quick combat, and the massive amount of side content. That sounds awfully grand, but would it be too grand for Switch 2?
The answer is no. The Switch 2 can keep up with Rebirth's more intensive sequences (at least, the early ones I've seen), though the visual trade-off feels a little more disparate this time around. If, like me, this will be your first time diving in and you know the Remake port, this'll hopefully be a wonderful way to experience 'Part 2' in full — but manage those expectations if you're expecting it to look or play as good as it does on other consoles.
I had two saves to choose between for this 30-minute preview: starting things at the very beginning of the game with Chapter 1's flashback in Nibelheim, or jumping forward a little to the beginning of 'Chapter 2 - A New Journey Begins' and the start of the main story. Keen to see how that famed open world holds up on Switch 2, I opted for the latter and set about speeding through the invasion of Kalm to get to the Grasslands as quickly as possible.
If you played through Remake on Switch 2, Kalm is more of the glorious same. Cloud's hair lacks the strand-by-strand detail found on PS5, and closely examining some of the surrounding textures reveal things to be slightly lower-res than you might have hoped, but in motion, it all plays very well. Frame rate caps out at 30fps again, and it keeps things running smoothly, even in busier areas. All of this still gets excited at the mere prospect of playing this trilogy on a Switch system — back in 2024, I never would have thought we'd be here!
But the Grasslands were my main objective, and after evading Shinra forces and reuniting with my party through a series of gorgeous cutscenes, I finally stepped out into them.
For those who don't know, this area is bigger than anything the series has thrown at us so far, loaded with roaming enemies, hidden items, minigames, and NPCs — if Remake's Midgar is The Great Plateau, this is the rest of Hyrule. And to think there's more beyond this!
I am pleased to report that things held up well enough here, for the most part. I noticed some small frame rate drops in busy combat scenarios, and, again, the close-up textures look a little blurred while waypoints further afield lack a lot of detail, but at no point did things feel severely compromised.
I will note that I was only able to play handheld, so textures and resolution drops may be different on a bigger screen. That said, the smaller display couldn't hide the locale's pop-in as I dashed across the planes. Having played through big titles like Cyberpunk and Star Wars Outlaws on the system, I'm used to seeing textures load in the middle distance, but it felt a lot more noticeable in the Grasslands. I can forgive a shrub spawning 100m away, but seeing grass sprout out of the nearby ground whenever the party comes to a standstill is a little distracting.
As I say, I only got to see this in handheld, and I'll gladly take pop-in over frequent performance drops, but it did get me thinking about how these bigger spaces are going to hold up as I find new ways to traverse them. Will a Chocobo send things into overdrive? Will entering a taxing fight weaken the performance elsewhere? How will things fare in later regions like Corel and Gongaga? We'll have to wait and see, because after just a few minutes of exploration, my hands-on time came to an end.
Even with these worries, I was impressed with what I saw of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on Switch 2. The Remake trilogy remains in safe hands on the hybrid console, and as long as those larger areas hold up, it should still be a perfectly pleasant way to experience the trio for the first time. Like Remake, there are some cutbacks here, but nothing remotely drastic enough to affect the overall experience. Let's just hope that the open world doesn't prove too taxing in the long run.
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth arrives on Switch 2 on 3rd June 2026. Are you excited to check this one out? Have you beaten Remake? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 21
I really love FFVII remake integrade and did already two full playthroughs.
FFVII rebirth on the other hand, got the Ubisoft open world treatment and is a repetitive borefest. /sigh
So I have been struggling on and off to get through the game and just keep parking it after some time and giving up.
Why on earth SE decided on this drastic change with Rebirth... we'll never know, but it was a colossal mistake.
In the same boat as the writer here. Long time listener, first time player. Frankly I was dazzled by remake intergrade, amazed that the little Switch could pull it off with such aplomb. Played about the first ten hours in handheld then switched to docked and never really went back. I barely touched another game until I finished it.
I'm quietly encouraged by this write-up and looking forward to it. I'll probably play mostly docked again. Grateful for an insight into a build at this point as it seems for £40 I'm sure I'll get my money's worth, and for the developers choosing to stick with their modified game engine which enables them to take more modest systems into account.
Having no sense of comparison with a more powerful system, well, you don't miss what you've never had. They who want nothing, actually have everything.
Usually i get dissapointed with 30fps but honestly? I am completely fine with games such as this, FF7R and Cyberpunk 2077 as they are too intensive, i am fine with the visual trade off as i am not someone with obsessed with graphics as long the games are fun. I will for sure get Rebirth day one as im enjoying my last few chapters in FF7R on Switch 2 (i held off to finish the game near Rebirth's launch)
Rebirth is one my favourite games on my PS5. Really looking forward to going through it again on the Switch 2.
I enjoyed the heck out of rebirth and would say its the most fun ive had with a single played FF in a long time, though i definitely recommend pacing yourself with side content especially if you are one to suffer from open world burn-out since there is a LOT of side content and stuff to find but also unlike remake, side content is saved across newgame+(or chapter select) playthroughs which includes sidequests AND open world stuff.
Also the game has what is called an "adaptive" difficulty option, and despite the description its not one of those ones where enemies get weaker if you die a bunch, instead what it does is scale enemy levels with yours, and while this may sound like it makes leveling and whatnot pointless you are still gaining the extra strength from leveling up materia and learning skills, so it doesn't make fighting pointless, what it DOES do however is mean that however you choose to pace yourself, whether it be doing a bunch of sidequests or not, you dont really feel over/underpowered, also it is good for replays since it means that replaying older chapters will still have enemies put up a fight.
I just finished the main story of Remake and I have a question if anybody can answer and possibly my position is an unpopular view. Whilst I thought that Remake had great presentation and some great highs the game overall felt like a chore to me - 5 hours of story dragged out over 40 hours, boring side content (find kids, cats, chocobos etc) one and done minigames and functions that were glorified button prompts (Red's jump thing for example) and game design that felt like a PS2 game with everywhere basically being a corridor with switches (Hojo's lab being an egregious late stage example) and weird, pointless movement moments (squeezing through, walking narrow beams etc). The combat was good and the presentation excellent but it felt bloated in every way and stretched thin and reminded me of the first part of MGS5, feeling like an overblown demo for what's to come. I say all this to ask - I only really played it through to get to Rebirth, but given how I feel about Remake am I actually likely to enjoy Rebirth? Just want some thoughts from those who have played both thanks
Nice impressions, finally a writer who understands that giving at least a few technical/gfx/performance/comparison details for Switch 2 ports of previously released games is important for many of us, no matter how many comments you see here bashing any critic highlighting lesser performance/gfx as if they were Nintendo’s stockholders, and especially so for handheld play. I just grabbed Intergrade (had to wait to get a 512GB SD Express) that is on sale for 40% off, fantastic deal, so I’ll wait a a bit before purchasing Rebirth. Square-Enix gets it, really appreciate how they didn’t apply any Switch tax or charged full fat launch price for these years old games.
I really love rebirth. To me its one of the best. Will def double dip if they can manage the job and dont sacrifice to much. This game is a heavy hitter. It would take some pretty good development skills. But if they manage to run this game as stable as the previous one then hats of.
@Jeronan I'm the complete opposite, Remake was fine but not really amazing, especially after playing the OG, but Rebirth is one of my favorite games of all time, I love it
You'd think that the article would mention the tiny fact that the demo for Rebirth is now live on the eShop for any old Switch 2 owner to try. I have yet to open it myself, so I can't say what part of the game it showcases, but it seems weird that this wasn't even mentioned.
Same, Remake (haven't played it yet, will do so as soon as I can) and then Rebirth will be my first time playing Final Fantasy VII despite already knowing most if not everything about it - looking forward to this second game even more than I already was after reading this and glad you got the chance to play it, Jim!
I am eager to continue my journey after I recently finished FFVII Remake Intergrade. Although I have to admit that I really don't like the combat system that much. Boss fights always felt like cheap stun locks and frustrating. Especially the later ones. I don't know why, but it just really didn't click with me. Maybe it's because you have a button to dodge, but unlike how smooth this works in games like, say Monster Hunter, I always felt like dodging didn't do anything at all and I was still hit by special abilities of monsters, but especially bosses.
I hope the next instalment won't have the same frustrating battle system. I really prefer the old one from the original FFVII. And although you could choose the "classic" option in the remake, it felt far from the same.
It may sound as if I didn't enjoy the game as much as I did, but I would still rate it a 9/10, because these frustrations were really only present during some of the boss fights. I also felt that controlling Barret or Aerith during most of the battles was a lot easier than using Cloud or Tifa.
I disliked Remake SO MUCH that I don’t even want to try Rebirth. If the combat system is the same as in Remake and the story turns into a cheesy TV show again, I’ll pass.
I am curious about how it looks on my Switch 2, though. Technically, it seems like they did a very good job.
@Jeronan how else would you have suggested SE dealt with remaking FF7 if not by using open world areas?
@MyUsernameWasTaken Oh sweet, thanks. It's 45GB. At my internet speeds I might be able to have a go this evening after tea 🤞😅
Considering we know that the FFVII Remake trilogy is basically a side step sequel to the original FFVII, I would wholeheartedly recommend playing the OG game first if you really want to get the most out of this new trilogy.
Certain plot scenarios and threads heavily emphasise how and why some of the story takes entirely different turns compared to the OG, since a lot of this is about defying fate
That said, Rebirth is still a modern marvel and running well on Switch 2 even more so. Now that we’re set free from the story tunnel driven aspect of Midgar (which had to be done this way TBH), letting loose and exploring the open world biomes and detailed cities is absolutely fantastic. If anything the approach taken is more akin to the Xenoblade Chronicles series more than anything else, which really helps to stop it from feeling like that typical open world Ubisoft bloat IMO.
Wow, I’m reading this as I’m playing the original and almost reaching the point where Remake ends. So from here on out is new grounds for me. I hope I can finish it and then Reunion remake so I can get on Rebirth.
Man, 2026 is the year of FF7 for me.
Also, Im not blown yet over the OG. I still think FF6 is waaaaay superior in all aspects, but we’ll see.
Loved Remake though.
Can’t wait for them to finish this trilogy and start work on the remake for 6
@Yoshi3 1000% this. FFVI is simply a much better game (and story) in honestly.
I was never entirely sold on FFVII after lots of false starts (and I didn’t particularly enjoy the ending either when I got there). I only really decided to play it in advance of the Remake trilogy as I enjoyed the original demo a lot). I see why it has its fans and a whole spinoff of films and side games of course, so it is nice to see them revisit it in another way for a new audience.
The Crisis Core: FFVII Reunion remaster was also surprisingly fun for what it was, and is definitely worth playing before Rebirth for Zack’s tale alone 🙂
Sounds like this article needed more time to cook to test things out with more commentary
"...but manage those expectations if you're expecting it to look or play as good as it does on other consoles."
I'm sorry, but who really needs to hear this? Anyone being remotely honest already knows it. Other people online who say that it doesn't look good are being obtuse. No matter what they try to tell you, you shouldn't expect an affordable handheld to match PS5 for visuals and performance. Not in 2026.
If those weren’t GKC, I would buy both games in a heartbeat for the Switch 2 but like this, i stick to the PS5 versions i already have. Really wish some day they rerelease it on proper cartridge but i doubt it.
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