Famitsu has shared the latest look at the Japanese gaming charts, and after falling to Kiryu & co. last week, Mario Tennis Fever has rallied back with a vengeance.

Nintendo's latest finds itself at the top of the pile in its second week, with an extra 14,577 sales pushing it past the 50k mark. Last week's champ, Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties on PS5, has dropped down to fifth this time, leaving room for Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined and Mario Kart World to retake spots on the podium.

All in all, it's a rather quiet one, this week (we'll see how much Pokopia can shake things up next time). Here's a look at the top ten from 16th to 22nd Feb:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (16th Feb - 22nd Feb) Total Unit Sales 1 Mario Tennis Fever Switch 2 14,577 54,099 2

Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined Switch 12,413 222,078 3 Mario Kart World Switch 2 10,418 2,835,912

4

Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined Switch 2 10,304 194,022

5

Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties PS5 7,205 65,376 6

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 6,675

8,384,463

7

Animal Crossing New Horizons Switch 2 5,099

72,571

8

Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined PS5 5,015

135,613

9

Minecraft Switch 4,305

4,155,509 10

Nintendo Switch Sports Switch 4,192

1,703,991

The hardware charts show no signs of change at the top of the standings, with Switch 2 and Switch OLED still dominating the market. There has been a noticeable drop in S1 sales this week, mind, with the standard model selling fewer than 1,000 units.

Not that this harms the system's SKU combination. The three S1 options combine this week for 28,426, and the PS5 models come in at 10,343.

Let's have a look at the full hardware charts:

Position

Console

Unit Sales (16th Feb - 22nd Feb)

Lifetime Unit Sales

1

Switch 2

63,313 4,493,985

2

Switch OLED 19,858

9,472,938 3

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 5,641

1,189,920

4

Switch Lite 8,079

6,866,851

5

PlayStation 5 2,776 5,894,188

6

PlayStation 5 Pro 1,926

324,614

7

Xbox Series X 760

324,733

8

Switch 489 20,241,940

9

Xbox Series X Digital Edition 294 28,099 10

Xbox Series S 134 341,093

11

PlayStation 4

37 7,930,301



