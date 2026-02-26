Famitsu has shared the latest look at the Japanese gaming charts, and after falling to Kiryu & co. last week, Mario Tennis Fever has rallied back with a vengeance.
Nintendo's latest finds itself at the top of the pile in its second week, with an extra 14,577 sales pushing it past the 50k mark. Last week's champ, Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties on PS5, has dropped down to fifth this time, leaving room for Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined and Mario Kart World to retake spots on the podium.
All in all, it's a rather quiet one, this week (we'll see how much Pokopia can shake things up next time). Here's a look at the top ten from 16th to 22nd Feb:
The hardware charts show no signs of change at the top of the standings, with Switch 2 and Switch OLED still dominating the market. There has been a noticeable drop in S1 sales this week, mind, with the standard model selling fewer than 1,000 units.
Not that this harms the system's SKU combination. The three S1 options combine this week for 28,426, and the PS5 models come in at 10,343.
Let's have a look at the full hardware charts:
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (16th Feb - 22nd Feb)
|Lifetime Unit Sales
|1
|Switch 2
|
63,313
|4,493,985
|2
|
Switch OLED
|19,858
|
9,472,938
|3
|
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
|5,641
|1,189,920
|4
|Switch Lite
|8,079
|6,866,851
|5
|
PlayStation 5
|
2,776
|5,894,188
|6
|
PlayStation 5 Pro
|1,926
|324,614
|7
|
Xbox Series X
|760
|324,733
|8
|
Switch
|
489
|20,241,940
|9
|
Xbox Series X Digital Edition
|
294
|
28,099
|10
|
Xbox Series S
|
134
|341,093
|11
|PlayStation 4
|
37
|7,930,301