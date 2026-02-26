PlayStation's Gran Turismo 7 has apparently been linked to the Switch 2 in a wild new rumour, but it doesn't necessarily mean what you might be thinking.

This information comes from video game journalist Jeff Grubb, who recently responded to a fan on his show, asking a question about "the real driving simulator" and the possibility of it racing on to another platform.

While there was a fair amount of speculation on Grubb's end about other Sony franchises during this segment, in terms of Gran Turismo, he claims he's actually heard about a Switch 2 version, but doesn't expect anything to come of it.

Jeff Grubb: "I heard recently that Gran Turismo was running on the Switch 2. I don't think it's going to come to the Switch 2, but I heard it was running on it."

So, why would Sony bother to get a game like this up and running on the Switch 2, but not even consider a release?

One popular theory seems to be it's testing the waters as rumours circulate about the company potentially releasing a new PlayStation handheld. In other words, this could be research and development, and nothing more.

Gaming enthusiasts online have also pointed out how companies over the years got titles up and running on certain platforms, but never went any further. If this is more than a rumour, it wouldn't necessarily be the first time we've heard about something like this.

As our friends at Push Square further note, Switch 2's primary controllers don't have analogue triggers and the system doesn't offer "robust" steering wheel support, all of which is considered essential to experience Gran Turismo "at its best".

Of course, if there are any significant developments, we'll be sure to let you know.