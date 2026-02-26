Last May, an Xbox Wire post announced Ecco The Dolphin would be making a comeback with a remaster of not only the first game, but also the sequel Tides of Time.

Platforms weren't mentioned at the time, but a new two-page spread for the remaster in Famitsu this week lists the Switch - seemingly confirming the remaster is on its way to Nintendo's hybrid platform.

Additional details have also been shared by the series creator Ed Annunziata in this feature. As highlighted by Nintendo Everything, the plan is to include 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit versions in a single package, and allow players to swap between visual styles in "real-time".

The final name of this project is still being decided, but the favourite at the moment appears to be "Ecco Complete". Of course, this is all subject to localisation changes.

In case you missed it, these remasters will also be joined by a "new, third game" at some stage. More updates related to Ecco are expected to take place this April, according to an official Ecco the Dolphin countdown website.

As we've previously mentioned, the original Ecco the Dolphin game, which launched in 1992 on the Sega Mega Drive / Genesis, is playable via the Switch Online + Expansion Pack.