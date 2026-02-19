The latest Japanese charts are in from Famitsu, and it has been quite the week for Kiryu and co.

Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties has punched its way to the top of the pile on PS5, shifting 58,171 copies in its debut week. The PS4 and Switch 2 versions grab fifth and sixth places, too, giving the game almost 94,000 units to its name already.

It was all impressive enough to even stop Nintendo's latest from grabbing the gold, with Mario Tennis Fever winding up in second thanks to its 39,522 sales. Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined remains close behind (which is unsurprising considering its monster debut last week), and the PS5's Nioh 3 keeps chugging along in eighth.

We've got the full top ten right here for you, which covers the week of 9th to 15th February 2026:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (9th Feb - 15th Feb) Total Unit Sales 1 Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties PS5 58,171 NEW 2

Mario Tennis Fever Switch 2 39,522 NEW 3

Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined Switch 32,102

209,665

4

Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined Switch 2 23,617 183,718

5

Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties PS4 19,845 NEW 6

Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties Switch 2 15,988

NEW

7

Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined PS5 11,800

130,598

8

Nioh 3 PS5 9,702

50,272

9

Mario Kart World Switch 2 9,473

2,825,494 10

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 7,265

8,377,788

Onto hardware now, and, as will come as a surprise to nobody, the Switch 2 is still way ahead of the pack. OLED sales surged last week, pushing up over the 20,000 mark and skewing things firmly in Switch 1's favour against the PS5 when combining the SKU sales — Switch 1 pulled in 26,521, while the three PS5 models got 11,588.

And let's give a shoutout to the PS4, which nabbed another 25 sales this week and somehow managed to outsell the Xbox Series X. Hey, that's the power of Yakuza.

Let's have a look at the full hardware charts:

Position

Console

Unit Sales (9th Feb - 15th Feb)

Lifetime Unit Sales

1

Switch 2

57,779 4,430,672

2

Switch OLED 20,226

9,453,080 3

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 6,341

1,184,279

4

Switch Lite 4,882

6,858,772

5

PlayStation 5 3,562 5,891,412

6

PlayStation 5 Pro 1,685

322,688

7

Switch 1,373

20,241,451

8

Xbox Series X Digital Edition 646 27,805

9

Xbox Series S 97 340,959 10

PlayStation 4 25 7,930,264

11

Xbox Series X

12 323,973



