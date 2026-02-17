Mario Tennis Fever - Daisy
Image: Nintendo Life

It has felt like a long old wait since Mario's last sports outing, but last week, Mario Tennis Fever finally arrived on the Switch 2 court.

It's tennis, again, but with a Fever Racket gimmick that gives the whole thing a fun party twist. With a 38-character roster — the biggest in series history to date, no less — and 30 different rackets to try out, there's an impressive amount of variety on display here, and we can see it cropping up at its fair share of game nights down the line.

At least, that's what the wonderful PJ O'Reilly thought. "The adventure mode is a letdown, and solo players don't have a ton of options," he wrote in our review, "but there's depth and strategy at the core here that should see this one ace things online for some time to come".

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube842k

We'd wager that a fair few of you lovely lot have been getting to grips with Mario Tennis Fever over the past few days, so we thought it only fair to throw this review open to a doubles match and let you have your say about the game, too.

You can share your Fever review score by filling out the poll below. And don't worry if you're mid-rally and not set on a definitive ranking at the moment, you can leave a score now and then come back to change it down the line, if you'd like!

What score would you give Mario Tennis Fever (Switch 2)?

Please note voting will score the game in your games collection

Thanks for voting! What has been your favourite moment with Mario Tennis Fever so far? Let us know in the comments.