It has felt like a long old wait since Mario's last sports outing, but last week, Mario Tennis Fever finally arrived on the Switch 2 court.
It's tennis, again, but with a Fever Racket gimmick that gives the whole thing a fun party twist. With a 38-character roster — the biggest in series history to date, no less — and 30 different rackets to try out, there's an impressive amount of variety on display here, and we can see it cropping up at its fair share of game nights down the line.
At least, that's what the wonderful PJ O'Reilly thought. "The adventure mode is a letdown, and solo players don't have a ton of options," he wrote in our review, "but there's depth and strategy at the core here that should see this one ace things online for some time to come".