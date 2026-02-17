I went with an 8 but easily could have gone with a 9. Having a fantastic time with it, mainly with the online ranked matches. The competition level there is pretty strong, I was overwhelmed at first, but it got me to really learn quickly and fight my way back up the rankings, really pushed me to improve. Having such a good time there, maining with Birdo.

Impressed with how different all the characters feel. Beyond the base stats, most have certain shots or abilities that they specialise in as well. I struggle with certain characters, but match up with others who play exceptionally well with everyone from Chain Chomp to Daisy to Goomba to Baby Luigi and beyond. They not only all feel different but it's more than possible to win with any of them (even if there are some favourites clearly emerging in the online usage).

As for the single player modes, I've had fun in the adventure part, about half way through that. Yes, the initial tennis school bit has it's naff moments, but some of the mini games in there on the third difficulty level took a few attempts in some cases and were pretty fun once you got past the simple first level. The trial towers is great chaotic fun, and there's a decent challenge in the top difficulty levels of the CPU in the tournament modes.

One of my favourite aspects is that there's plenty to unlock. I'm not a fan of these games when the majority of the content and characters are just there from the start, I like having goals to aim for, with the reward of a new character or racket for doing so, and there's a good amount here, and mainly to be done through playing the single player modes.

I don't love the fever rackets for the majority of my time playing, but they are a manic good time in multiplayer, kind of Mario Party style where there's going to be plenty luck in who wins as much as skill sometimes. But most of all, it's definitely the online ranked options, with singles and double, either with or without fever rackets, that will get most of my time and is a blast to take part in. That alone is going to have me playing this a ton. I play these games (Mario Golf, Mario Kart etc.) mostly for either online or for playing with friends, more so than for single player content, and this game is great fun in which to do that.