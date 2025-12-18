Update [ ]: After it was first teased late last year, FuturLab has today shared some more details about its upcoming PowerWash Simulator 2 Adventure Time DLC, including the all-important release date.

The expansion will arrive on Switch 2 on 9th April, and it looks like it'll pack in a decent number of locations in need of a scrubbing. In the new trailer, we see the Candy Kingdom, Finn and Jake's Tree House, Ice King's Castle, and more. It also gives us our first proper look at the Adventure Time-themed player skins, which are suitably adorable.

Oh yes, and if all that wasn't enough to please the Adventure Time fan inside you, there's even a Jake cherry picker to help you reach high areas. We mean, come on!

All of this arrives in around six weeks, which, despite what Lemongrab might say, sounds rather acceptable to us.

Original Story: PowerWash Simulator racked up some pretty impressive crossover DLC in its time, and its sequel looks like it'll start doing the same next year.

FuturLab has today lifted the lid on PowerWash Simulator 2's first DLC pack, featuring none other than a handful of locales from the beloved Cartoon Network series, Adventure Time. We don't have all that much information on what areas from the Land of Ooo will need a scrubbing, though the developer has confirmed that there will be five of them, each of which can be tackled with up to three pals.

Here's all of the information we have on the DLC so far from its Steam page:

Clean Up Distant Lands

Who wants to play video games?! Clean up five new levels from the Land of Ooo. Don’t worry, everything stays right where you left it, but just a little bit cleaner.

Grab Your Friends Or Adventure Solo

Homies help homies, always. So, brave the filth solo, grab your BFF to clean through the campaign together, or grab your 4-man band to shred schmutz in free-play.

What Time Is It?

It’s not quite Adventure Time… yet! UNACCEPTABLE, we know, but we’re still putting the finishing touches (aka: dirt) on everything. Right now, you have only an approximate knowledge of what’s to come, so be sure to Wishlist, join the Discord and follow our socials to stay up to date.

There's no precise release date on this one just yet, outside of a vague 'Spring 2026' window, so we'll be keeping an eye out for more details in the coming months.

What do you hope to see in this Adventure Time DLC? Let us know in the comments.